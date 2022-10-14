Welcome Mat: Save the date for holiday Dish and Design

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Homestyle's Dish and Design is returning the evening of Dec. 6 with our Home for the Holidays edition, featuring sessions on cocktails, food, gifts, decor and more at Great Lakes Culinary Center in Southfield. Presenters from Leon & Lulu, SheWolf, Central Kitchen + Bar and Busch’s Fresh Food Market -- which is also the sponsor of the event -- are on tap to share tips for the merry days ahead. Tickets for subscribers go on sale at 9 a.m. Oct. 28 and to the general public Nov. 4. They include a drink ticket, appetizers and tips from our team of experts. Stay tuned for details on how you can purchase tickets.

Gardner White features sweepstakes, new sofa collections

Gardner White recently introduced two exclusive modular sofa collections, the Linq and the Hugg, offering comfort and versatility, in its new 40-page fall catalog distributed to more than 1 million households in Metro Detroit, Ann Arbor and Saginaw this month. The catalog also features the new Cindy Crawford Home collection exclusively at Gardner White and the Jonathan Louis Design Lab, an in-store app that lets you customize and create one-of-a-kind pieces with different seat depths, sofa silhouettes, leg styles, fabrics and more. Consumers can learn more about smartlife mattress by King Koil and how to register for a chance to win a trip to the Bahamas when they apply for or use a Gardner White credit card by Oct. 31 in the Treat Yourself Sweepstakes. No purchase necessary to enter. Go to gardner-white.com.

Glean decor ideas from Minwax Lookbook

With the do-it-yourself approach to home improvement projects becoming more of a movement than a trend, a little inspiration goes a long way toward future creations. Minwax shares the latest in wood stain trends and DIY possibilities with their new Lookbook. The Minwax Lookbook offers insight into popular stain hues, like easygoing greens, while exploring unexpected ways to style wood and inspiring creative ways to redefine the heritage of wood elements inside your home. It features a collection of aspirational imagery that builds off bold, bright and functional hues that showcase wood’s natural beauty and let it tell its own story. Go to minwax.com/lookbook.

Meadow Brook Garden Club takes on pests

The Meadow Brook Garden Club presents guest speaker Amy Kennedy, lead nursery inspector for MI Department of Agriculture and Rural Development on Oct. 28 at Meadow Brook Hall. Coffee and refreshments will be served at 9:15 a.m. followed by the program at 10 a.m. The presentation: “Invasive Forest Pests” will provide an overview of pests that pose a significant risk to Michigan's forests. Monthly meetings are held in person and virtually through Zoom. Non-members wishing to attend through Zoom should send an email including your phone number to MBGCmembers@gmail.com to request a link that includes a link to make a $5 guest donation. Please submit your request no later than Oct. 27. Guests are welcome in person and reservations are not required. There is a $5 non-member fee. The location is 350 Estate Drive, Rochester. For more information, call 248-364-6210, email MBGCmembers@gmail.com or visit meadowbrookhall.org.

Benjamin Moore picks Raspberry Blush as its new Color of the Year

Benjamin Moore released its Color of the Year 2023: Raspberry Blush 2008-30 – a saturated red-orange. The vivacious color is unapologetic in its boldness as it encourages a confident color statement. “People are ready to bring color back into the home, taking a step outside their color comfort zones,” said Andrea Magno, color marketing & development director. To commemorate this year’s selection, Benjamin Moore enlisted renowned electro-funk duo Chromeo to underscore the upbeat and optimistic tone of the palette. and the dynamic role color plays in self-expression, much like music, with Chromeo’s new song, “Raspberry Blush” that celebrates the positivity and enjoyment of life that both color and music can influence. Designers and DIYers alike can experience the Color Trends 2023 palette at events taking place in select cities and explore eight curated playlists that reflect the personality of each color and the spirit of the palette on Spotify. Go to benjaminmoore.com.