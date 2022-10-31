Welcome Mat: Get your Dish and Design holiday tickets

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Dish and Design to host Home for the Holidays event

Homestyle's Dish and Design is returning at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 with our Home for the Holidays edition, featuring sessions on cocktails, food, gifts, decor and more at Great Lakes Culinary Center in Southfield. Presenters from Leon & Lulu, SheWolf, Central Kitchen + Bar and Busch’s Fresh Food Market -- which is also the sponsor of the event ― are on tap to share tips for the merry days ahead. Tickets for subscribers are on sale and will be open to the general public at 9 a.m. Nov. 4. They include a drink ticket, appetizers and tips from our team of experts. Go to detroitnews.com/holiday22 to buy tickets. You can also try to win tickets at detroitnews.com/contests starting Nov. 2. See you Dec. 6!

About those haunted houses ....

According to 2022 data from Clever, a real estate data company (listwithclever.com), more than half of buyers would purchase a haunted home in a competitive market. About one-fourth of Americans believe they've lived in a real haunted house, down from 44% who said the same in 2021, when people spent more time at home. Yet among those who have not shared a house with ghosts, two-thirds believe it's possible for a home to be haunted. In this monster of a market, about 58% of home buyers say they'd consider purchasing a haunted home. Of those, more than two-thirds would do so to save money. Although buyers are open to purchasing a haunted house, they wouldn't pay full price for one. If a haunted home matched all of their criteria, 59% of buyers would still offer less than market value — up from 52% who said the same in 2021. As the market slows, sellers may withhold information about a haunted home to keep more profit in their pockets. Nearly two-thirds of sellers would only disclose a haunting under certain circumstances, and 8% would refuse, even if it was required by law. Go to https://www.realestatewitch.com/real-haunted-houses-2022/.

Kick off holidays with All Things Detroit

The holiday season kicks off at Eastern Market from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 13 with the shop-local event All Things Detroit. Founded by Detroiter Jennyfer Crawford-Williams of Ask Jennyfer, the day will feature 200 small businesses offering a variety of locally made goods and foods. Check out Nan’Chang Creationz for cozy wearable art, handmade crochet fashions and herbal beauty products, and White Pansy Boutique for Michigan-inspired home decor like kitchen towels, trivets, coasters and cutting boards. Detroit Cocoa Bar will offer their signature Hug-in-a-Mug cocoa that blends milk and dark chocolate for the perfect warm-up. The Candidly Speaking sells greeting cards and wrapping paper that celebrate Black images and experiences. The location is 2934 Russell St. (Sheds 3, 4 and 5). Tickets are $5 - $10. For Beat the Crowd tickets that include perks like early entry, go to https://events.allthingsticketing.com/events/all-things-detroit-holiday-shopping-experience-food-truck-rally-11-13. For information, go to iloveallthingsdetroit.com.

See the light with SnapPower

With daylight saving time on the horizon, you can lighten your rooms with SnapPower to prevent that struggle to find a plug or a light switch. The energy-saving device features automatic LED night lights with patented technology cover plates that can be installed in seconds ― no electrician, brackets, batteries, mounts or rewiring required. Just snap it on. Products for outlets are available as well, such as MotionLights, SafeLights, GuideLights and more. SnapPower is sold on Amazon, Skimlinks and ShareASale.

Take on pests

The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) released its biannual Bug Barometer forecast, a seasonal projection of the pest pressure Americans can expect to see in their regions. According to the group’s entomology team, a mild, dry summer season could cause increased pest activity throughout much of the U.S. as forecasts show looming predictions for below-average temperatures and increased snow this winter. The forecast for the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and Midwest includes stink bugs that come with fall temperatures. Tick pressure may remain high during the season, while the below-average temps predicted for winter will likely drive rodents indoors early. Go to pestworld.org/news-hub/press-releases/look-out-experts-expect-a-pest-packed-winter-due-to-looming-bitter-cold-temps/.