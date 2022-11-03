Lovely and livable style from Jean Stoffer's 'Establishing Home'

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Jean Stoffer is on a roll. The busy Grand Rapids designer known for her clean-yet-classic style not only had her television show, “The Established Home,” debut on the Magnolia Network late in 2021, but this month marks the publication of her first book. Joanna Gaines even wrote an introduction, praising “Jean’s ability to create spaces that are equal parts function, beauty, and intuition. She’ll inspire you in ways that help you design a home you love, with an approach that leaves room for the unexpected too.”

Long known for her lovely and livable spaces, Stoffer shares both personal (she plays the piano to combat stress) and professional (a mantel with three or five items is more aesthetically pleasing than one with two or four) tips throughout the 227-page “Establishing Home: Creating Space for a Beautiful Life with Family, Faith, and Friends” (Tyndale; $27.99). Part memoir, part design how-to, the book follows Jean from Chicago to Grand Rapids and chronicles the growth of her family and her business into an award-winning home design company. Along the way, she shares what she’s learned about design, business, relationships and how to make home a beautiful place to be.

In advance of Jean’s upcoming appearance at the Michigan Design Center (see box), we caught up with her to talk about the book, the show and everything in between.

You are a designer, a retailer, a mother and grandmother and a television star. How do you juggle it all?

I have an amazing team of delightful, talented and dedicated people who make it possible. It’s one thing to have vision for something, and another to carry it out. I am so thankful for all these people who are so good at their jobs. I could not do it without them.

Why did you decide to add author to the list?

When the publisher, Tyndale, came to me with this idea, I was very interested in the opportunity. Mostly because I think my story might be an encouragement and even an inspiration to others. I never imagined most of things that are happening now to be part of my life. Yet, here I am in my 60s, at a time of life where there is bandwidth, able to enjoy them.

How would you describe the Jean Stoffer style?

I would call it timeless, livable elegance with a modern twist.

The book is part memoir, part design how-to. What are you hoping readers will take away?

From the memoir part, I would love people to know that in the age of instant everything, some things still take time, and it's so good that they do. Learning something deeply takes working at it for a while, it takes trying and making mistakes. It is tempting to feel “less than” when we spend time on social media. But real life is an effort that takes time. Whether it's raising a family, specializing in a particular field, or building a business. It's worth it. From the design how-to part, I hope people can learn from some of my mistakes, and think about some new ways of thinking about things. I cover a variety of topics in these sections.

Favorite room to redesign?

That’s easy for me. The kitchen.

Most treasured possession?

The Bible my Dad used. It's underlined and full of his notes. He passed away earlier this year and we were very close.

Where do you find design inspiration?

Pretty much anywhere but great architecture and nature are big ones for me.

How was the Magnolia Network experience?

It has been very positive. The whole organization, starting from the top; Chip and Joanne Gaines, down to the production assistants on set are quality people who desire to make a quality product that is encouraging and inspiring. I love being part of that mission.

What surprised you about the process?

I was really surprised at how low-key filming is. It’s a quiet, slow process. It feels almost gentle.

Many homeowners choose things that are trendy to avoid developing their own style. How can homeowners build design confidence?

One of the ways I have used to develop confidence is going to places like estate sales, flea markets and thrift stores. I purchase things that I find pretty or interesting. If I make a mistake, it isn’t a financial hardship. If it's great, then I have found something that is unique, that becomes part of “my” look. Then I build on it.

Explain the "slow flip" approach to design.

I think this is a counterpoint to the fast flip model that is sometimes glorified on TV. We hope to sell the home when it's complete; that’s where “flip” comes in. It is a careful process to do an old house justice, preserve its beautiful things, and deal correctly with its deficiencies. It's often complicated and requires significant problem solving. My on-paper designs usually have to be adapted as things are discovered during the remodeling. Craftsmanship takes time. It's unwise to rush something that you hope will last for decades. Thus, the “slow” part.

Do you think your work is an example of "slow decorating?”

Absolutely. Rooms can evolve over time. As long as there is enough furniture to accommodate your basic needs, you can take your time with the rest. Every room is a work in process for me personally. I think it’s fun!

You advocate for looking for fine pieces, things that are classic, not trendy, adding "something fine will last." What can't you pass up at an antiques store?

Ah. My weakness. A good European antique with a better price tag is too much for me to pass up. And it does not even matter what it is. It could be a little stool, or an enormous gilded mirror. I just love it.

What's next?

If my dear husband Dale had his way, next is a long trip to a warm place this winter. That sounds pretty good to me.

Meet Jean Stoffer at the Michigan Design Center

You’re invited to meet Jean on Thursday, Nov. 17, in the Schumacher showroom (Suite 110) at the Michigan Design Center from 2-4 p.m., Jean will be signing copies of her new book, Establishing Home, which will be available to purchase for $27.99 at the event. For more information, visit michigandesign.com. You can also buy the book at Tyndale.com.