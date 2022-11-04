Welcome Mat: New holiday tree show at Gardner White

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Twinkle Town debuts

Gear up for the holidays with Gardner White. On Nov. 9, the retailer will unveil its Twinkle Town at Gardner White at its Warren store. Guests can enjoy the event’s Parade of Trees, which features 12 7-foot trees decorated by a dozen Michigan fashion and lifestyle influencers, including the stars of HGTV’s "Bargain Block." Trees will be inspired by home decor themes, and the public will be invited to vote for their favorite online at gardwhit.co/twinkle through Dec. 18. Top vote getters will win prizes from $1,000 to $5,000 for their favorite charity. A family kickoff party will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 9; Santa will also be on site Saturday and Sunday from 11 to 4 from Nov. 11 through Dec. 18. Guests are encouraged to share the season by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots. Visit gardner-white.com.

Smash series returns Nov. 14

Fire up the DVR… HGTV’s blockbuster hit "Celebrity IOU" returns to HGTV Nov. 14 with eight new star-studded episodes. The hit series, which attracted 16.8 million viewers and was the top cable program for women during its latest run earlier this year, showcases Hollywood A-listers sharing their personal stories of deserving friends or mentors. Working side by side with network superstars and series’ executive producers Drew and Jonathan Scott, the celebrities will swing sledgehammers, crank up power saws and bust through walls to surprise these extraordinary people with spectacular home makeovers. Watch for celebrities Drew Barrymore, Cindy Crawford, Terry Crews, Cheryl Hines, Kate Hudson, the late Leslie Jordan, Idina Menzel and Wilmer Valderrama in upcoming episodes. Visit hgtv.com/shows/celebrity-iou.

'Vintage' candles for the holidays

Add a little “vintage” style to your holiday table or home this festive season with Savvy Chic’s new collection of “Rewined” candles. The stylish Eastern Market boutique recently started carrying the candles, which are made in Charleston and feature a hint of your favorite wine, according to owner Karen Brown. She’s partial to the merlot and cabernet – “I’m a red wine girl,” she explains – but there are also varieties for white wine lovers as well. Candles come in two sizes and prices range from $26 to $46. Savvychictrends.com.

Prep your Holiday Market plans

Grab your list and check it twice. The Macomb Sports and Expo Center in Warren will be taken over by more than 100 vendors of all types for the vintage, repurposed and handmade Holiday Market on Nov. 19. Support local businesses and makers and choose among gifts, holiday items, home decor, food stuffs and more for those on your Christmas list (or for yourself) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5. Visit chicanduniquemi.com.

Malofta on the move

Fans of Malofta Vintage in Ann Arbor’s Kerrytown Market will be glad to know the store recently moved into brighter and bigger new digs on the first floor of the same building. Known for its “collection of design-forward vintage pieces,” according to its business card, the new space is more than double the size of the old one and allows owner Shannon Brydges to add curated collections of furniture as well as clothing and home goods, all against a backdrop of painted concrete blocks. Visit maloftastore.com.