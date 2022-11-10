Design Recipes: 10 ways to blend black and gold

Cathy Hobbs

Whether in fashion or home decor, the color combination of black and gold is one of the most popular. From artwork and side tables to hardware handles, the combination of black and gold is both bold and luxurious and some may argue timeless.

When looking for ways to incorporate or blend black and gold into your home, here are some top tips.

1. Choose inspirational pieces as a springboard to a black and gold color palette. Items can include artwork, furniture and even accents.

2. Repeat elements of black and gold in the same space to create a cohesive look and feel.

3. Blend black and gold accents into your space to add sparkle and sense of glam.

4. Incorporate portable design elements to add both color and texture, such as toss pillows and throws.

5. Pick large pieces to help ground a space, such as oversized pieces of art or even mirrors.

6. Consider using the color black, as painted accent wall, door or trim color.

7. Use upholstered items like sofas and chairs as foundation elements from which to build a black and gold color story.

8. Create a sense of contrast when possible while using black and gold elements.

9. Pair black and gold with hints of green or yellow for a fresh yet unexpected sense of contrast.

10. Look for opportunities both large and small. Larger items such as upholstery and artwork can bring in elements of color, and so can smaller items such as side tables and accessories.

