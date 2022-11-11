Welcome Mat: Nicole Curtis returns for 'Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue'

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Home renovation star in new HGTV series

Nicole Curtis, the popular home renovation star of “Rehab Addict” and “Rehab Addict Rescue,” returns to Lake Orion to finish the massive renovation of a historic waterfront cottage in the new HGTV series “Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue.” During the three-episode series, Curtis revisits the charming 1904 property she saved from impending demolition and completes the most complicated and costly project of her career to create a lovely lakeside retreat for her family. The 700-square-foot cottage was lifted three stories high to add a new basement and historically accurate first floor. She reveals the original cottage as the new second and third floor aka the cake topper of the house. Curtis and her team focus on finishing the exterior, adding period-correct verandas, salvaged windows, a backyard retreat with a fun-filled treehouse for her children and more. The show that began on Nov. 3 airs on HGTV Thursdays at 9 p.m. and is available to stream on discovery+. Go to hgtv.com.

Be inspired at Northville Holiday Home Tour

Gather seasonal decor ideas during the 2022 Northville Holiday Home Tour presented by the Northville Community Foundation. The tour will be held from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Nov. 18-19 featuring five privately owned homes decorated for the holidays. Visitors can see various architectural styles that reflect the festive season. There will also be a refreshment stop at the Tipping Point Theater in downtown Northville where guests can enjoy light refreshments and enter to win two tickets to the 2023 Holiday Home Tour. Tickets for this year are $25 in advance and $30 during the event. For advance tickets, go to Gardenviews, Pear-Aphernalia, Design Du Jour or the Northville Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are also available online at northvillecommunityfoundation.org or by phone at 248-374-0200, select 1. See Smart Solutions column for a sneak peek.

Forgotten Harvest holiday cards return to combat hunger

Forgotten Harvest holiday cards are back for 2022. Purchasing just one pack helps provide $175 worth of groceries for Metro Detroiters in need this holiday season. The selection features 12 different cards, including three new designs. Standard cards with blank interiors come in packs of 25 for a donation of $25 per pack. For an additional $5, cards can be personalized with pre-created or custom messages and/or printed with a company logo inside. Special tribute cards are also available for an additional donation of $5 each and can be slipped into holiday cards and sent as a gift. Go to forgottenharvest.org/holidaycards2022/.

Shop at Royal Oak Market: Art Fair Edition

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at the seventh annual Royal Oak Market: Art Fair Edition presented by the Detroit Area BMW Centers and produced by the Guild of Artists and Artisans. The juried show will take place indoors at the Royal Oak Farmers Market from 11 a.m. -9 p.m. on Nov. 17-18. Featuring about 60 artists with jewelry, ceramics, painting, glass, photography, fiber and more, the event will also have live entertainment, food vendors and several adult beverage offerings. Adjacent parking is available and admission is free. The location is 316 E. 11 Mile. Go to royaloakartfair.com.

Holland Bowl Mill features unique design

These distinctive handmade solid cherry bowls are among the most popular creations from the Holland Bowl Mill. The one-of-a-kind bowls have holes to allow air circulation around fruits and vegetables. Both practical and aesthetically pleasing, they make great holiday gifts and are sure to become conversation pieces in any home. Priced at $130 each, the bowls are handwash only. Wood grain will vary and personalized engraving is available. Go to hollandbowlmill.com.