The Inside Outside Guys: Protect your home in wintry weather

A lot of us Midwesterners are in the same fix. We are either vacating a northern Michigan summer home for the winter or leaving the state altogether for a few months in a warmer clime.

But what about that house you’re leaving behind? How can you help it survive winter and be ready for you again in the spring?

Water is the biggest area of concern, whether the wet form from the roof or burst pipes, or high humidity from crawl spaces and concrete slabs.

Walk around the house and look at the roof and roof edges.

Are the gutters cleaned, properly sloped and well secured to the eaves? Do the downspouts carry water well away from the foundation?

Steep roofs are more likely to shed snow. If you have a low slope roof, plan to have someone keep snow loads off it.

Shingles are intended to shed water. Heavy snow accumulations will create a melt layer at the bottom where water can then back up underneath the roofing materials and create a leak. Snow can weigh from 4 pounds per cubic foot for fluffy new falls to 25 pounds per cubic foot for wind packed snow and your home was not designed to carry that additional “dead” load.

Bluetooth capability is a great convenience in a vacant property.

You can remotely monitor temperature and humidity and adjust your furnace accordingly.

You can track water usage and flow in the house, and you can perform visual checks using cameras strategically placed around the property. Stream Labs makes a WIFI system that can be connected to your domestic water to detect any leaks and notify you.

It is good practice to shut off the home’s main water valve during your absence to minimize potential damage from a leaking pipe.

Using remote Bluetooth, you can also control lights and items like televisions to make it appear the building is occupied.

Your sump pump should be backed up by another unit that is either battery powered or run by municipal water pressure. You can also have the pumps tied to a wireless network that communicates with your phone.

Because water is such a concern, it is a good idea to have an established relationship with a professional plumber that knows your house and its systems.

Plumbing traps throughout the house should be filled with an RV-type antifreeze to prevent them from drying out and letting in sewer gas. These include traps in toilets and the basement floor as well.

Should you drain the water heater? If the main water is shut off, it is a “can’t hurt, might help” strategy to shut down the unit and drain it completely. Some choose to open all the house faucets once the main is off and drain the supply pipes.

And, how about the furnace? Should we leave the heat turned on in vacant homes?

The structure of our homes is primarily wood and during the wet fall months, that wood absorbs moisture and swells, perhaps causing a door or window to “stick” in the home. Winter’s extreme drying “steals” all that moisture from the home just as it does from your chapped lips and prolonged freezing can “shrink” the house frame and cause drywall and plaster to crack.

In most older homes, we also count on heat loss through the foundation into the surrounding soils to keep the ground around the house from freezing, Wet soils that freeze can expand and cause the foundation walls to crack and bow inward.

Better to leave the thermostat on a low setting and keep the house above freezing.

Keep doors around plumbing fixtures open to circulate air. Do the same in closets and go one step further by pulling boxes and other stored items away from outside walls to minimize the chance of stagnant air where molds might flourish.

Carefully and safely place rodent baits around the exterior perimeter of the home and in garages and storage sheds. A technician from Rove Pest Control in Novi once commented to us that “critters just seem to know when a place is empty and inviting.”

A well-lit home is a safer home. In lieu of blue tooth controls, you might purchase inexpensive plug-in timers to control various interior lights in the home. Consider installation of exterior perimeter spotlights in the corners of overhangs that are operated by motion sensors.

Use a written checklist to keep track of all you do so reversing the process when you head back north is easy and painless.

And that trusted person that is going to check on your roof snow loads? Have them also keep drives and walks shoveled to avoid the appearance of an unoccupied home. You might also consider notifying the local police of the vacancy so they can keep an eye out for you.

A well-prepared home will weather the cold months without incident and welcome you back when April showers begin to work their magic.

