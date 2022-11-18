Welcome Mat: Holiday markets, new stores and more

The Detroit News

Potters Market returns Dec. 1-4

The 45th Annual Potters Market, the largest pottery sale of its kind in the country, is back after a two-year Covid hiatus and just in time for the holidays. From Dec. 1-4, more than 120 artists from Michigan and the Midwest ― including 55 artists who are new to the event ― will join together to offer some 35,000 pieces of pottery in 17,000 square feet at the Southfield Pavilion, part of the Southfield Municipal Complex. Newcomers include Mingjie Zhang, known for her “porcelain work with amazing glazes” and Holly and Richard Purcell, who recently founded the Clawson Clay Guild, a large community studio. “We are so delighted to be returning to the Southfield Pavilion,” said Bridget Blosser, the Annual Potters Market manager. “We know that artists are anxious to show their latest work, and our visitors have been waiting a long time to buy the artistic gifts they love to give for the holidays.” Hours are 10 to 8 Fri., 10 to 7 Sat, and 10 to 5 Sun. A special $10 preview and advance sale takes place Thurs. from 6 to 9. Visit thepottersmarket.com

Birmingham welcomes Serena & Lily

Winter may be coming, but all is warm and bright inside the new Serena & Lily store, which opened last weekend on Maple Road in downtown Birmingham. Located in the site of the former Linda Dresner, the two-story space is one of 17 design shops across the country and will “showcase the design-driven luxury home brand’s polished coastal aesthetic, offering a relaxed yet refined approach to furniture, bedding, home accessories and interior design,” according to a press release. The 6,000-square-foot shop will feature the brand’s indoor and outdoor furnishings, known for its modern takes on classic influences and pleasing palette, including furniture, bedding, rugs, pillows, wallpaper, lighting and more. Original artwork from Michigan artists is also featured, as are complimentary design services and in-house advisors. The Birmingham Design Shop is located at 299 W Maple Road; visit serenaandlily.com.

Detroit Urban Craft Fair returns

Now in its 17th year, the state’s longest-running independent craft fair returns to Detroit’s historic Masonic Temple from Dec. 2-4. Founded and organized by Handmade Detroit, the annual Detroit Urban Craft Fair brings together more than 100 vendors offering handmade goods, vintage clothing, home décor and more. “We love to promote small businesses, talented makers and to keep money moving around locally to support people in the arts,” said Carey Gustafson of Handmade Detroit, an organizer of the event and a well-known stained-glass artist “Our voting process at Detroit Urban Craft Fair really looks closely at price-points. We want shoppers to know when they bring their shopping lists they can expect to go home with a dozen or more perfect gifts, not just 2 or 3!” Besides the chance to cross people off your gift list, you’ll also find music, make-and-take workshops, giveaways, kid-friendly crafts and more. Visit handmadedetroit.com.

The Great Decorate helps foster teens

Kick off your holiday shopping and help kick off a great cause on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Great Decorate: Fostering Hope for the Holidays is a local program that raises money to donate to foster teens who are about to age out of the system and live on their own. The organizers of The Great Decorate work with the small businesses throughout downtown Birmingham and ask more than 40 business owners to create a holiday tree or display. Throughout the season, visitors can “vote” for their favorite displays by donating on thegreatdecorate.com. Each business is paired with a foster teen in need. At the end of the year, all donations are tallied up and divided equally among local teens; each receives a check on their respective 18th birthdays. The program has raised more than $150,000 to date; this year’s program kicks off on Nov. 29, when teens, organizers and representatives from Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange gather at Hazel’s at 3 p.m. and visit the participating locations throughout the downtown district. Visit thegreatdecorate.com.

Jake Arnold launches rug collection

Warm up your home and your floors with rugs from interior designer and entrepreneur Jake Arnold, who recently launched a new signature collection with Lulu and Georgia. Co-founder of the Expert, the British-born, L.A.-based Arnold is a member of the AD 100 and designer to celebrities that include Katy Perry, John Legend and Rashida Jones. The luxe, tactile and organic rugs feature neutral colors and are made to be layered. Nine styles include solids and stripes, with price points that range from $98 to $4,698 and designs that are sure complement a wide variety of interiors. Visit luluandgeorgia.com.