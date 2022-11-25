Design Recipes: Brighten up your space with a citrus color palette

Cathy Hobbs

Tribune News Service

Citrus colors are bright, friendly and gender-neutral. They are also often the perfect way to add pops of color to neutral spaces. From lemon and lime to orange and their various tints, tones and shades, when looking for ways to perk up your decor, citrus colors may be the perfect blend.

Here are some top tips for incorporating citrus colors into your home.

DO'S

1. Do use citrus colors as a springboard for your color story.

2. Do use citrus as pops of color and accents in areas where you want to add visual interest.

3. Do use citrus colors in gender-neutral spaces such as guest rooms and family rooms.

4. Do use accessories such as artwork, toss pillows and throws to introduce citrus colors into a space.

5. Do use citrus colors in spaces that don't get much light as a way to mimic sunshine and bring in brightness.

DON'TS

1. Don't be afraid to blend citrus colors in the same space. For example, try pairing orange with yellow and green.

2. Don't use overly bright foundation colors as a springboard to a citrus color palette. Using neutral tones such as cream, gray and black work best.

3. Don't use dark shades in small rooms, as they will make small rooms feel even smaller.

4. Don't blend too many tints, tones and shades of color in the same space.

5. Don't overlook the opportunity to use greenery and florals as a way to introduce citrus colors into your home.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.