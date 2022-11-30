Welcome Mat: Holiday Shop at BBAC opens; What's trending in home decor

Jeanine Matlow

Holiday Shop at BBAC opens Dec. 1

The Holiday Shop at the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center (BBAC) will offer one-of-a-kind handmade gifts from more than 150 artists from Dec. 1-20. Selections include ceramics, jewelry, home goods and decor, fiber wearables, glassware, greeting cards, ornaments, Judaica, men’s gifts, baby and children’s items, the popular “Mug Wall” and more. A Shop & Champagne preview party with sparkling beverages, a gourmet strolling supper and shopping (plus complimentary valet parking and a 10% discount on all Holiday Shop purchases made that night) will be held from 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 30. Holiday Shop hours are 10-6 Mon.–Sat and noon to 4 on Sundays. The location is 1516 S. Cranbrook Road. Holiday Shop is free and open to the public. Shop & Champagne tickets are $85 in advance; $125 at the door (if available). To purchase, go to bbartcenter.org or call 248-644-0866.

What's trending in home decor

Farmhouse interiors have been named the most timeless trend at the end of 2022. New research from Atlas Ceramics analyzed the most popular interior trends and calculated their Google search volume in the last four years along with the number of hashtags on TikTok and Instagram to reveal the most timeless interior trends of all time. Google searches for farmhouse interiors rose by almost 250% in the last four years, and the trend had more than a quarter of a million TikTok views. Scandinavian style came in second, while space age was the most in-demand trend for the last four years and shabby chic has been falling out of favor. For the full research, go to Timeless Interior Trends - Atlas Ceramics.

Shop at Tinsel & Treasures Holiday Market

Tinsel & Treasures Holiday Market has a new location at Embassy Suites Livonia for more than 75 Midwest creatives who come together for this annual holiday shopping event. Find paintings, fibers, gourmet food, fashion, jewelry, photography, home decor, seasonal gifts and more. Friday night Sip + Shop with Santa from 4-6 p.m. Ample parking is available along with an onsite cafe and cocktails. The location is 19525 Victor Parkway. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 9, 9-4 on Dec. 10 and 11-4 on Dec. 11. Admission for adults is $4 and is good for both days. Kids 12 and under are free. Go to hcshows.com.

Gifts & Greens Market offers table arrangements, gifts

The Rochester Garden Club will hold the Gifts & Greens Market from Dec. 1-3 in a new location, the Abiding Presence Lutheran Church at 1550 Walton Blvd. Shoppers can find affordable fresh greens, fresh and permanent table arrangements made by the club’s designers, holiday cookies and gourmet items, herbal concoctions and one-of-a-kind handmade gifts. “Our club members volunteer their time and talents to create these beautiful arrangements, delectable treats and handmade gifts,” said Jenny Van Dusen, co-chair of the event. “We are able to price our items reasonably and still raise funds for our community.” The opening gala will be held Dec. 1 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. For a $5 entrance fee, shoppers can sample snacks and get ready for the holidays. Market Days are from 9-5 on Dec. 2 and 9-1 on Dec. 3 with a $2 entrance fee. Go to rochestergardenclub.org.

Curl up with the Peanuts Gang

There is nothing like an old familiar face to deliver comfort and joy at this festive time of year. Just like the Peanuts characters warm your heart, this 50-inch-by-60-inch Peanuts Holiday Blanket from Hallmark will warm you and your loved ones this winter. Other seasonal pieces include ornaments, plush toys, games, pet toys, home decor and more, sold at various retailers. Priced at $34.99, the blanket is available at Hallmark Stores and on hallmark.com.