Pasta, gin, butter and 'Santa's Underpants,' Dish and Design covers the holidays at home

Guests at the fourth and final Dish and Design event for 2022 were treated to an in-person stuffed shells cooking demo and taste, an insight into one of the city's most historic cocktails and plenty of tips for holiday gift-giving and entertaining.

"Home for the Holidays" was the theme of Tuesday night's Homestyle Dish and Design at the Great Lakes Culinary Center in Southfield, which started with a spread of hors d'oeuvres, wine and cocktails. Presented by Busch's Fine Food Market and hosted by Detroit News editor and columnist Maureen Feighan, the evening was a festive gathering featuring local experts on gifts, food and drink.

"I'm excited to come back ... this was wonderful," said first-time Dish and Design attendee Heather Bedker of Lathrup Village. "There's such good energy, like holiday energy that we've missed for the past few years. I feel like everybody's excited, there's excitement, there's joy. Everybody was just great. I really enjoyed it."

Bedker said one highlight from her was the cocktail demo from Kristy Tester Cook, manager at Central Kitchen + Bar just outside of Campus Martius in downtown Detroit. Cook crafted a Last Word, a shaken cocktail made with equal parts gin, Green Chartreuse, maraschino liqueur and fresh lime juice.

"It was amazing ... it was something I'd never experienced before," she said.

Cook talked about the history of the Last Word, which was created at the Detroit Athletic Club before Prohibition. She also talked about current drink trends.

"Gin is in" Cook said, adding that espresso martinis and the classic vesper martini are also popular at Central right now. After Cook's demo, Feighan gave away a gift set with all the ingredients and tools needed to make a Last Word at home. Other giveaways throughout the night included $100 gift certificates to Busch's Market and Midtown Italian hot spot SheWolf Pastificio & Bar.

The night kicked off, however, with joyous talk of gift giving with the crowd favorite and Dish and Design alumna Mary Liz Curtin. She and husband Stephen Scannell own the colorful and unique shop Leon & Lulu in Clawson, and the adjacent restaurant, Three Cats, which recently added a wine shop.

Curtin showcased items from her shop and highlighted gifts for hard-to-buy-for people like Dads and the hostess who has everything. For the latter, she held up a flower that has petals made of soap and also suggested fire starters that smell nice for the home fireplace or backyard chimenea.

For kids, Curtin said analog games are big this year, and she also gushed over "Santa's Underwear" a fun, illustrated children's book. Cookbooks — like Snoop Dogg's "From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen" — and edible gifts like cocoa bombs, cocoa sticks, booze-y hot chocolate and alcoholic gummies were also part of her segment.

"Eat your drink," said Curtin. "These are gummies with cocktail beverages inside. They're like really, really fancy Jell-O shots ... a great present for adults."

Later, Russ Palmer from Busch's gave a useful demonstration on crafting charcuterie boards and butter boards for home entertaining. Palmer, who is the corporate executive chef for the Michigan-based market group, had great tips for making the in-vogue butter boards, which are ways to showcase flavored butter spreads for crackers and breads.

Palmer suggests microwaving butter for a few seconds at a time to make it spreadable and mixable. He said you could apply butter to the board use a frosting bag with a piping tip. Butter is OK at room temperature, so you can make your butter boards the day before, just pull them out of the fridge to temper a few hours before your party.

As for charcuterie, he suggests offering a soft, semi-soft and harder cheese, and adding Michigan cherries, fig preserves, honey-roasted pistachios and spicy Italian salami slices. The most important thing is that you use ingredients that you enjoy and want to share with your guests.

"This is whatever you want it to be," he said.

SheWolf chef and owner Anthony Lombardo closed out the night with an engaging and funny presentation on baked stuffed shells with Italian sausage and a sauce made with white wine and roasted peppers.

His segment was a crash course in authentic Roman and Sicilian cuisine and he talked about which store-bought pasta is best — he recommends Rustichella d'Abruzzo — and the difference between Parmesan and authentic Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, the latter which he called "the king of cheese and the cheese of kings."

Among some of the best advice Lombardo gave the audience was to put the pasta into salted water that is actually boiling.

"Salty like the ocean and boiling. Not almost boiling. Not, oh, it's about to boil," he said. "Almost boiling is not boiling. There's about a six degree difference. That six degrees is going to take your pasta from nice, juicy al dente noodles to soggy and mushy."

