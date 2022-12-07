The Inside Outside Guys: The air we breathe

Ken Calverley and Chuck Breidenstein

Special to The Detroit News

Tis the Season to consider how clean the air in your home is.

According to the 2022 State of the Air report issued by the American Lung Association, ALA, 40% of Americans are living “in a place with failing grades for unhealthy levels of particle pollution or ozone.”

Further, the Environmental Protection Agency, EPA, reminds us that Americans spend 90% of our time indoors where air pollutants can be 2 to 5 times more concentrated.

One explanation for this is tied to our drive for greater energy conservation in building tighter homes. The houses we built 50 or more years ago were very loosely constructed and let outdoor air move freely through the walls.

Today’s homes are constructed to limit the random transfer of air from outside, so we are more likely to breathe air in the home that is laden with various indoor pollutants such as pet dander, mite detritus, mold spores, bacteria’s, virus’s, dust, sneeze droplets, debris from personal and household care products, textile fibers and smoke.

Your indoor living environment will largely determine how great your risk is for air contamination related maladies from mild allergic symptoms to asthma and lung disease issues.

The ALA has, for years, suggested that those experiencing respiratory related health issues should examine their indoor environment and eliminate high risk components like fabric floor coverings, cloth furniture and soft material window dressings.

It has been said that a single square yard of carpeting can contain 100,000 active mites, not to mention the debris generated by that population.

Many people assume that weekly cleanings can control all that, but most power vacuums do not really clean and filter carpets; they simply re-position dirt if they even pull it up from the surface it was on.

When the Guys talk about vacuuming, we discuss using units equipped with good beater bars, powerful motors and HEPA, high efficiency particulate air, filters.

If, when you operate a vacuum, you smell the material in the bag it is a sign the filters are not adequate for the task.

HEPA filters were developed as a part of the Manhattan Project during WWII to remove radioactive particulate from air contaminated by nuclear bombs.

They are an offshoot of the folded paper filter design developed by Kimberley-Clark, think Kleenex, used in gas masks during WWI.

Today we have great filter technology to use in our ductwork and rating systems for the filters that range from a MERV, minimum efficiency reporting values, of one to 20.

For residential applications a MERV rating in your furnace filter of 10-13 indicates the ability to remove cat and dog dander, pollen, mold spores, mite debris, smoke and bacteria.

Higher ratings indicate a greater capacity to remove contaminants. Hospitals typically utilize filters with a MERV 13.

The Guys suggest using such filters in tandem with a system like the Reme-Halo LED installed in the return air to remove virus’s and cause small particulate to “clump” and more easily be captured by the filter.

The Reme-Halo LED uses UV light and other proprietary technologies to provide healthy air for the home.

Companies like C&C Heating and Air Conditioning in Roseville and Sharon’s HVAC in Westland can specify, install and service these systems in your existing ductwork.

A lot of homeowners are purchasing expensive, smaller, self-contained room purifiers this time of year.

When comparing the installed price of Reme-Halo-LED in tandem with quality MERV or HEPA rated filters in the duct system to free-standing individual room units, the value of the whole-house system really jumps out.

The Guys strongly suggest looking into a gift to your home and yourself this year of clean, healthy, air.

Make a commitment to a healthier indoor environment and talk to one of our professionals at Insideoutsideguys.com.

Your lungs will thank you.

