Welcome Mat: Boston-Edison Home Tour and more

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

.

Plants by Post offer a green boost

Decorating your own home or that of a friend or family member with gorgeous greenery during the gray days of winter has never been easier. Skip the grocery store or chain garden centers with Plants by Post, which delivers plants to your door year-round. The family-owned company in Northern California wants everyone to have access to unique and high-quality plants and uses the latest plant knowledge and modern greenhouse designs to provide everything from small indoor houseplants to landscaping materials. “Plants by Post is guaranteed to brighten your home, yard and mood in just one petal,” according to a press release. Visit Plants by Post.

Boston-Edison Home Tour is Dec. 9-11

It’s back! After a two-year hiatus and online-only tours, the Historic Boston-Edison Association recently announced that the 48th Holiday Home Tour scheduled for Dec. 9-11 will offer an in-person component as well as their first-ever combination of in-person and virtual tours. Starting with the free community event, “A Holiday Serenade: Voices Rising Over Boston-Edison” from 6 to 9 and a VIP Gala & Home Tour on Dec. 10, the highly anticipated event finishes up with a tour of five historically significant homes decorated for the season on Dec. 11. Tours will also be available online beginning Dec. 18 through Jan. 1. Four of the homes have never been seen on the tour. Online tickets are $25; in-person tickets start at $75. Visit historicbostonedison.org.

Design trends for 2023

December marks the beginning of design predictions for the coming year. FrogTape and celebrity interior designer Taniya Nayak recently partnered to identify styles on the horizon for homes in 2023. Four styles inspired by travel will lead the way in 2023, they say, including Bohemian Bazaar, which “merges handcrafted goods with soulful experiences” and is inspired by destinations such as Morocco, India and Africa; Nordic Nature, “a natural, moden, organic appeal that is reflective of a Scandinavian aesthetic; Midtown Modern, which recommends “pausing to savor every moment,” in the middle of a fast-paced on-the-go lifestyle, and “Redrock Renewal,” which incorporates both nature and spirit into colors and design. “From Rome to home, Bali to your backyard, travel IS the trend for 2023,” Nayak says. Visit frogtape.com.

Chess sets make great gifts

Chess playing has enjoyed a renaissance after the hit Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit.” If you’re a fan of the game or just looking for a new way to enjoy time with family and friends, the Michigan Design Center has the answer – and just in time for the holidays. Verce Design (Suite 102D) features a chess table and pieces carved from solid wood remnants. A family-run factory in Mexico makes them by maximizing every piece of a fallen tree to minimize waste, making them both enjoyable and ecological and a great gift for all ages. Visit michigandesign.com.