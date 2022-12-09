Welcome Mat: Midtown Makers Market, custom gift baskets and more

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Build your own gift basket with Bundled

Bundled, an online gifting company based in Commerce Township that partners with small businesses in Michigan offers seasonal pre-made bundles this time of year. Shown here, the Winter Sugar Cookie Bundle ($60) includes four winter-themed sugar cookies, two bags of icing, three containers of sprinkles, a sugar cookie candle and a winter coffee packaged in a white tray with crinkle paper, ribbon and a custom card. The Jet Setter Bundle and the Santa’s Coming Kit are among the other holiday options. Customers can also build their own gift by selecting items a la carte to fit their needs and budget. Go to bundledmi.com.

Artist creates custom cutting boards

Lisa Marie Custom Cutting Boards will host a meet and greet at Vitrine in Berkley from 1-4 p.m. Saturday where visitors can meet local artist Lisa Marie. See her new pieces and learn more about the unique technique she applies to her functional resin art inspired by her love for coastal living. A St. Clair Shores native and graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design, Marie’s passion for creativity and appreciation for the water have been a common thread in her life. Go to shopatvitrine.com.

Midtown Makers Market features local vendors

Midtown Detroit retailers joined forces to present the first Midtown Makers Market, a seasonal celebration highlighting local artists and vendors on Saturdays through Dec. 17. The market turns Detroit’s West Canfield block into a holiday extravaganza with live entertainment and unique shopping opportunities. Shinola Detroit’s Home Store becomes a festive marketplace where customers can support local businesses. The first level includes Mesh Detroit, SMPLFD, Dos Jefes Garments, Ilera Apothecary, Dabls African Beads, Atelier Detroit and Hamtramck Ceramck. On the second level, guests can get cocktails from Two James Spirits. Complimentary giftwrapping for goods purchased at the market and at participating retailers will be available. Guests can also have gifts wrapped with custom paper made onsite by Detroit-based artists. “In partnership with our neighbors on Canfield, we wanted to kick off the holiday season with an initiative at the intersection of craft and community,” said Ruthie Underwood, vice president of creative design at Shinola Detroit in a press release. “The Midtown Makers Market was a collective idea that came to life in order to bring new experiences and opportunities to our guests this holiday.” Go to shinola.com.

Game lets you be a Chameleon

Spark some fun competition during holiday gatherings with the Chameleon (Big Potato Games), a fast-paced social bluffing game with a simple goal to catch the Chameleon without giving away the secret word, or blend in and don’t get caught. All players except the Chameleon get a Code Card. If the Topic Card is Food, the dealer rolls the dice and players use the coordinates to determine a secret word like Chicken. Everyone shouts a related word such as farm, fried or tasty to prove they’re not the imposter. Players point out who they think is the Chameleon and the player with the most votes must reveal their identity. Topics go from movies and sports to phobias and mythical creatures. You can also create your own. Plastic-free packaging is an added bonus. Ages: 14+; Players: 3-8; MSRP $20. Go to amazon.com.

Holiday Studio Show features ornaments, decorative tiles

Preparations are well underway for popular tile artist Laurie Eisenhardt’s Holiday Studio Show in Royal Oak from 10-5 Dec. 17 and 11-5 Dec. 18. The studio is located behind the pink house (413 S. Pleasant St.). There will be ample street and church lot parking with a short walk to the backyard studio. For those with mobility issues, there will be one spot off the alley right by the studio. Masks are recommended, but not required. The selection will include many new ornaments alongside classic favorites, decorative tiles, sculptural pieces and mosaics. Go to https://laurieeisenhardt.com.