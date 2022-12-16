Trash or Treasure: British musical poster campy and collectible

By Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

“I feel like saying, ‘Now for something completely different,’” David Dereczyk joked with appraiser Brian Thomczek as he brought his unusual item to the table during a recent appraisal event at the Michigan Design Center in Troy. His item? An oversized and colorful theater poster from a London production of "The Rocky Horror Show."

Printed with quips such as “Alive On Stage” and “It’s A Mad, Bad, Fun Musical,” the poster measures 30 by 40 inches and promotes "The Rocky Horror Show" and its 1990-1991 revival at the Piccadilly Theatre in the city’s West End.

Dereczyk original email gave some background on the play. “After an original opening of this musical play on 6/19/1973 at the Royal Court Theatre, it ran for about seven years, closing on 9/13/1980. Originally starring Tim Curry, this musical was composed and written by Richard O'Brien who played Rif-Raf in the film version. Ten years later there was a West End Revival opening at the Piccadilly Theatre on 7/16/1990. It played there until 6/22/1991 originally with the listed cast.”

Dereczyk purchased the poster, he says, at a Beatles convention about 25 years ago in Southfield. “I believe I bought this at a record show from a poster guy who had a big table to look through,” he reminisces, adding that he thinks he paid about $100. “It stood out and looked really cool.” He bought it, he says, because he, like many, was a fan of the iconic "Rocky Horror Picture Show." “We would go see 'Rocky Horror'at midnight,” he says.

“'Rocky Horror' is a subculture for sure,” Thomczek replied. “The size of this is really cool, it’s more of a theater-size than a movie size,” he added. The fact that it’s from the musical makes it rarer and potentially more desirable, he said, adding that “there are a lot of movie posters out there.”

The condition is a bit iffy, he said, something that might deter a collector who wanted it to be pristine. “There are a few small tears,” he pointed out.

Despite that, he praised its design and its graphics. “The colors really jump out at you,” he said. “It’s really great.” He said that there would be collectors who would be interested even with the poster’s less-than-perfect condition. “There’s a whole culture out there who would love to have this on their wall.”

"Rocky Horror" movie posters bring about $100-$150, he said, adding that this larger size would bring $250 an up if Dereczyk were to sell. “If you clean it up and get in the right movie memorabilia or entertainment type auction if could bring a lot more because the graphic is so unique and the size so large. I can’t imagine there are a lot of these out there.”

Dereczyk has had it hanging on the wall of his man cave, he says, but might be open to selling if the price was right. “I’ll keep it for a while,” he says.

About this item

Item: Poster

Owned by: David Dereczyk

Appraised by: Brian Thomczek

Estimated value: $250 and up.