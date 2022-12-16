Welcome Mat: New TV shows, new design book and more

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Sibling rivalry on HGTV

Tune in Jan. 11 to watch superstar home renovation and real estate experts Drew and Jonathan Scott put their renowned house-flipping skills to the ultimate test in the HGTV’s new offering, Brother vs. Brother: No Rules. The six-episode season kicks off with a surprising twist: zero constraints on budgets, renovations or house locations. In a clash of limitless possibilities, anything goes as the brothers max out their renovation ingenuity and real estate savvy in hopes of adding the most value to their chosen properties — a hillside fixer upper for Drew versus a beach-adjacent home for Jonathan. Throughout the season, older brother JD referees the action, with Jonathan’s girlfriend Zooey Deschanel offering advice and stars from HGTV and other networks evaluating weekly design challenges. In the end, whomever adds the most home value will walk away with the coveted prize – bragging rights and title of Best Brother. “This time, the only rule is there are no rules,” said Jonathan. “All’s fair in love, war and Brother vs. Brother.” A portion of the proceeds from the Brother vs. Brother home sales will go to Turn Up! Fight Hunger who is working with No Kid Hungry to solve childhood hunger. Visit hgtv.com.

All-American collection at Gardner White

Time for a new look? Gardner White recently introduced an exclusive new American Life Collection at its Shelby Township store, a curated assemblage of Americana-inspired home furnishings, accent pieces and one-of-a-kind collectors’ items. Created in partnership with Lori and Lou Mettler, owners of Mettlers American Mercantile in Petoskey, the collection includes furniture by popular designers including Four Hands, Sagebrook Home and Dovetail Design, accessories including equestrian, automotive and military antiques as well as original art, photographs and handmade decor, including a 17-foot hand-painted Wisconsin canoe. “Every piece in the American Life Collection at Gardner White has been meticulously curated to elevate the décor in any home by paying homage to iconic Americana and Michigan lifestyles,” said Rachel Stewart, president of Gardner White. Visit gardner-white.com.

All-new 'Antiques Roadshow' season debuts Jan. 2

The new year brings a highly anticipated new season of PBS’s hit Antiques Roadshow, the 20-time Emmy Award nominated series. Season 27 returns Jan. 2 to the traditional format and includes stops at historic venues around the country, including Cheekwood Estate & Gardens in Nashville, Idaho Botanical Garden, Santa Fe’s Museum Hill, Filoli in California and the Shelburne Museum in Shelburne, Vermont. “After two years of pandemic filming, being back on location with our full 'Roadshow' appraisal events was a dream come true,” said executive producer Marsha Bemko in a press release. “The energy and excitement on set was palpable and the stores and treasures captured for this new season wowed us all.” Visit pbs.org.

'Women In Design' book out in January

“Throughout the history of design, women have been overlooked and overshadowed, their work frequently sidelined or credited to their male peers,” writes author Anne Massey in the new paperback, “Women in Design” (Thames & Hudson, $24.95). Massey, a design writer and historian, tries to remedy that with the fascinating new book, which will be published in January and draws together the work of a wide variety of women designers, from May Morris, daughter of English designer William Morris, to Ray Eames, who graces the cover holding a sample of her iconic Dot Pattern textile dating to 1947. “Now is the time to look afresh and include women in a new narrative,” Massey writes. Visit thamesandhudson.com.

Earth-friendly detergent

If you’re looking to be kinder to the earth in the new year, check out LastObject’s new laundry detergent sheets, which claim to be the most sustainable laundry sheets on the market. The new offering includes safer ingredients and more sustainable packaging, with a lower carbon footprint than traditional bottled laundry detergent. Made free of phosphates, paraffin and sulfates, they’re plastic- free, liquid-free and compact, with each $12 pack containing 30 laundry sheets you just place in the wash instead of your usual detergent. Visit lastobject.com.