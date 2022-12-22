Welcome Mat: Cheese, cutting boards, tubers and more

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Cheese Lady in Farmington offers gift sets

Whether you head to a seasonal soiree or celebrate New Year’s Eve at home, the Cheese Lady in Farmington has gift sets starting at $65 for any occasion that include O Cozy Night, Truffle Lovers, Date Night and A Night in Italy. They also can create a Holiday Board for $75 that can be pre-ordered online or in person with selections that accommodate 8-12 for an appetizer or dessert (4 for dinner). Go to thecheeselady.net.

Survey: Economic woes taking a toll on homeowners

Hippo, the home insurance group focused on proactive protection, announced findings from its 2022 Hippo Housepower Report, a national survey of over 1,000 U.S. homeowners revealing that a year of growing economic and financial instability took a toll on homeowners and their well-being. “2022 was a big year for homeowners, managing unexpected issues alongside rising prices and other external factors,” said president and CEO Rick McCathron. “However, of the homeowners we surveyed, two-thirds who experienced a problem with their homes say that it could’ve been prevented with regular maintenance. With the right tools, homeowners can feel the Housepower, the confidence and control to tackle anything homeownership brings.”

78% of respondents have had regrets about purchasing their homes within the last 12 months. Of those:

• 49% say homeownership is more expensive than they anticipated

• 47% say that they have had too many unexpected issues with their home

• 47% say there is too much maintenance and upkeep involved

• 46% say that they compromised on things they really wanted for their home

This is felt even more heavily by pandemic buyers – those who eagerly bought a home during the pandemic regret their purchase more than others. More than half of homeowners also had something unexpected go wrong, and/or believe homeownership was more difficult than anticipated in the past 12 months. For the full report, go to https://www.hippo.com/blog/2022-hippo-housepower-report-how-homeowners-are-responding-essential-maintenance-during

Best Made Cutting Boards at Duluth Trading

At Duluth Trading Co., you can find Best Made Cutting Boards for all those holiday gatherings. Whether you plan to host family and friends or want to grab that last-minute gift, these premium cutting boards that retail for $79.95-$149.95 are a seasonal staple. Made with solid American walnut, cherry and maple, they are perfect for serving the latest butter boards, delicious charcuterie, assorted desserts or giving to a new homeowner or consummate entertainer on your list. Go to duluthtrading.com.

Summer Dreams Farm opens tuber store

Summer Dreams Farm recently announced their tuber store has opened. The popular local flower farm specializing in dahlias is one of the largest growers of these blooms in the U.S. They have added thousands of tubers and close to 100 different varieties to their first listing of the season. While they plan to list more tubers in March after they are done splitting, orders should be placed now. They will combine orders shipping to the same address. Go to summerdreamsfarm.com.

Think storage at the Container Store

You may already have the right boxes for stashing away all those holiday ornaments each year, but you can also keep other seasonal items properly stored with this Tall Collectible Storage Box from the Container Store that retails for $23.99 each. From nutcrackers to candleholders and other figurines, your Christmas keepsakes will be protected in this sturdy storage box. Designed for taller items, the cardboard divider is gentle on collectibles. Side handles make for convenient carrying and a label holder makes it easy to identify what’s inside. Go to containerstore.com.