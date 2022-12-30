Welcome Mat: New lighting, emergency tools, kitchen workshops and more

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Handy new tool combats winter weather

The recent winter storm showed us that the Boy Scout motto, “Be Prepared,” is still sound advice. One item to consider keeping in your toolbox is the new Infinity X1 hybrid flashlight, which gives households a reliable and rechargeable light that doubles as a power source for other devices such as a cellphone. “With skyrocketing energy prices and natural gas shortages this winter, it’s best to keep one’s house prepared for when power outages inevitably happen, and everyone is left in the dark,” according to the company. “No one wants to open up their emergency kits and realize the old flashlight they put inside years ago is out of juice when they need it most.” Visit infinityx1.com.

Let there be light

Banish the winter darkness with stylish lighting from lights&lamps, the U.K.’s “go-to brand for innovative, design-led lighting solutions for every budget.” Newly available in the U.S., it was founded by Niki Wright and Scarlett Hampton, a creative duo with more than 25 years of experience in designing and developing best-selling lighting and interiors collections, in 2020. According to a press release, “their skills and abilities with various materials — from hand-woven rattan to fine polished crystal — allows lights&lamps to continue to innovate, taking the lighting industry in new directions and starting trends.” Visit lightsandlamps.us.

Kitchen budgeting help at MDC

Planning a new year kitchen redo? One of the best ways to reduce stress during the process is to create a realistic budget from the start. Debbie Auer from Auer Design at the Michigan Design Center in Troy will offer a free Launch session Jan. 24 that will help your project go smoothly and on budget. She will share her top tips during an engaging and informative presentation at 10 a.m. Learn what big items to splurge on, where it’s OK to cut cost and how to determine your home’s worth, an important element when figuring out what to spend on a new kitchen. RSVP to Emily McDonald at emcdonald@michigandesign.com to reserve a space. Launch, which features a series of hourlong sessions with top design pros, is free but space is limited, so reserve early. Visit michigandesign.com

Variety of workshops at Detroit’s Post

If one of your resolutions includes exploring your own creativity, Detroit’s Post has the answer and a number of upcoming workshops sure to help you nurture your inner artist. Options include a session on glazing porcelain bud vases on Jan. 8 with Rachel Gervais, a two-day workshop with Gervais on Jan. 14 and 21 that includes creating your own mug, and the basics of screen printing on Jan. 15 and another screen-printing workshop with Scarlet Crane, where you’ll learn to make your own T-shirts, pillows and bags, on Jan. 21. Prices start at $65; visit mutualadoration.com.

Green thumb guidance

Thriving house plants go a long way toward keeping winter’s gray days and dry indoor air bearable. If your thumb tends to be more brown than green, a new app can help. For just $35.99 a year the Planta! App will help you keep your plants alive and help you be the best plant parent you can be. The app includes features such as an individual care schedule and reminders for your plants, recommendations, step by step guides, identification, light meter and more. The app will notify you when it’s time to water, fertilize, mist, clean and repot. A premium subscription grants access to Dr. Planta and the plant expert team and can help you identify plants you’re considering bringing into the family. Visit getplanta.com