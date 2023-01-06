Welcome Mat: DIY projects, IKEA sale, radon warnings and more

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

DIY ideas to try in 2023

Here are Daich Coatings top projects to try in 2023 using its budget-friendly DIY stone products. For kitchen and bath updates, you can resurface countertops with shimmering mineral accents. Choose from two different DIY kits that provide either a textured or smooth finish. In areas like the garage, the DaiHard MAX Industrial Strength Epoxy Floor Coating Kit contains optional decorative vinyl flakes to help create a slip-resistant surface. To keep other surfaces around the home safe like patios and walkways, the company offers an anti-slip coating. Lastly, homeowners can personalize concrete surfaces with a SpreadStone Decorative Concrete Resurfacing Kit. These products are available online at the Home Depot and Lowe’s. They can also be purchased (with free shipping) at daichcoatings.com.

IKEA Winter Sale offers deals

Just when you thought the prices couldn’t get any better, the IKEA Winter Sale is here. Check out hundreds of deals on mattresses, sofas, office furnishings, storage, rugs and more to give your home an affordable upgrade. IKEA Family members (check out the free membership with special discounts and other offers) can expect even more savings. All offers end on Jan. 22. Go to ikea.com.

Getting in a Midwest State of Mind

Homestyle readers who attended the recent Dish and Design event may remember these pillows that were among the various raffle prizes that night. The Michigan Midwest ‘I Love This’ Pillow that retails for $35 comes in three different shades that will add a splash of color to any space. Based in Traverse City, Midwest State of Mind makes each product one-at-a-time in the U.S. with environmentally friendly dyes and responsibly sourced materials. The process may take a couple of extra days, but the upside is that there is no waste. Shipping times are shown on the website. Go to amidweststateofmind.com.

Mural brings room to life

Combining soft pastels and a floral motif, this Autumn Meadow wall mural from Pottery Barn Kids will blur the lines between inside and out and add a touch of nature for a soothing focal point this winter and beyond. The peel-and-stick backing makes it simple to hang and the paper is easy to remove without leaving a trace. A sample size is available to purchase for $10. Other selections include a Floral Vine Wallpaper from Pottery Barn Kids and a Floral Monogram Pillow Cover from Pottery Barn Teen. Go to potterybarnkids.com or pbteen.com.

National Radon Action Month

January has been designated “National Radon Action Month” to encourage Americans to test their homes for this invisible, odorless and tasteless gas. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer after cigarette smoking and is estimated to be responsible for more than 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year in the U.S., according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Surgeon General’s office. The majority of radon comes from soil, so this poisonous gas can seep through cracks or openings in a home’s foundation, causing unhealthy amounts to accumulate in the air. Radon is nearly impossible to detect through human senses alone, but exposure is preventable with the right tools and awareness. The only way to detect hazardous radon levels inside the home is with a testing kit. The First Alert Home Radon Test Kit offers hassle-free peace of mind. Simply set the kit out for 24 hours and then mail it to the specified address for results. Kits are available for less than $20 and they are sold online and at several local and national retailers. Go to firstalert.com.