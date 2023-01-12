Eco-friendly, sustainable practices for your home

By Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

In an attempt to create an eco-friendly dwelling, you can develop healthier habits at home. From reclaimed materials to repurposed pieces, there are endless ways to protect the planet with sustainable products and practices.

For sustainable storage, Michaele Tocco, a professional organizer and founder of Michaele’s Precise Planning in Clinton Township who works with clients in Metro Detroit, likes hyacinth woven bins from the Container Store.

“They’re great for storing snacks and backpacks,” says Tocco, who is also the host of "Chaos to Calm," airing on aspireTV on Jan. 19. “The renewable material is really sturdy and perfect for pantries. The big ones that go on the floor are really durable for holding drinks, not like some of the flimsier products out there.”

Glass jars offer another sensible solution. “I love them for the kitchen. I have glass jars in my own kitchen for my tea and you can decant and store baking products in them. They also work in bathrooms and laundry rooms,” she says. “Glass containers can make you be less wasteful. You can see through them, so that makes it easy to see what you need to repurchase.”

Bamboo drawer dividers are another favorite. “I use them primarily in kitchen drawers to separate larger utensils and serving pieces,” says Tocco. “Bigger items can create a big clutter drawer.”

Tocco also likes to work with existing pieces whenever possible. “The first thing I do is look at what clients have instead of buying all new products,” she says. “I try to repurpose what they’ve already spent their money on that hasn’t been used properly like bins. If they have children, we might reuse them for craft storage. I always try to maximize money already spent.”

Being organized helps prevent buying what you already have. “You basically have that inventory in front of you, so when you’re shopping, you know you already have three black sweaters,” says Tocco, who suggests creating different zones in your closet for each category like a department store.

Food waste can also be reduced. “A lot of it is not checking the pantry and being unorganized, but you can cut down on waste and consumption,” she says. “Shop your pantry to see what you have on hand and check expiration dates. Make a list and shop your list and make a meal plan so you don’t have excess leftovers.”

Hitting the pause button on some purchases can be another good strategy. “Think twice before you buy things,” says Tocco. “When you see something on sale online, put the item in your cart. If you don’t remember it, you didn’t need it. As consumers, we have way too much stuff.”

Eco-friendly finds

When you are in the market for new items and gifts, “Shopping local and buying locally-made products is more sustainable than shopping online,” says Emily Linn, co-owner of City Bird and Nest in Detroit that offer unique home goods.

Selections at both locations include products made from recycled or upcycled materials. “We have a local line of housewares made from upcycled automotive leather and products made from cork recycled from wine bottles,” Linn says.

Replacing disposable items with reusable items can make a difference, like fabric beeswax wrap instead of plastic varieties. Reusable straws made from glass, metal or bamboo also cut back on plastic, while Swedish dishcloths that are reusable and compostable can replace paper towels.

“Travel silverware sets are great for work or school lunches and reusable coffee mugs and water bottles can reduce single-use versions,” says Linn. “We also sell a lot of candles. Many have beautiful reusable vessels that can become planters or coffee mugs.”

Second chance

When updating your home, Stephanie Osterland, CEO for Habitat for Humanity Detroit, recommends considering the Habitat ReStores in Metro Detroit that include locations in Farmington Hills, Waterford, Warren and Shelby Township. “You can go online to schedule a donation pickup for bigger items like furniture, cabinets and windows,” she says. “Think about donating and repurposing when renovating or remodeling. If people demo with the intent to be reused in somebody else’s home, you can keep things out of the landfills.”

Cabinets are among the top sellers, along with windows and doors and flooring and furniture. The Farmington Hills and Waterford locations now have an online store where shoppers can purchase pieces and schedule a pickup. “There are some really incredible items. You never know what you will find,” says Osterland. “It could be a fireplace from a historic home or some durable cabinetry for the garage or the basement.”

She encourages anyone thinking about renovating do so sustainably. “Come grab something and refinish it and make it beautiful and unique and repurposed. Most things are in really good condition. It’s a great opportunity to give things a second chance,” she says.

“Before you throw something out, could you visualize it in someone else’s home? If that’s the case, maybe be a little more mindful. It starts with that person who is donating the item that could go to another home instead of throwing it out on the curb. It also helps fund our mission to help people build a stable home and a stable life. It really does fuel our ability to serve our communities.”

Pieces from the past

Known for taking a sustainable approach with projects that feature antiques and vintage pieces, Phyllis Whitehead, principal designer and owner of Fifi & Coco Interiors, has a design studio and showroom at the Michigan Design Center in Troy. Her curated finds include a bamboo sofa from an estate sale that was updated with new cushions.

Architectural remnants can also be repurposed. “Fireplace surrounds add character,” says Whitehead. A pair of iron gates a client found in New Orleans now adorn the custom doors to her wine cellar.

Whitehead often pairs new pieces with vintage finds, such as a Knoll Saarinen table with old Hollywood Regency chairs. “It’s that mix I like to incorporate into design projects,” she says.

She also knows potential when she sees it, like a sectional she found at Habitat for Humanity that was reupholstered for a client. “You can get good furniture at a fraction of the price,” says Whitehead. “If it’s stained or faded, it doesn’t matter. I want to buy the frame.”

Vintage lighting can also make a statement. “You can find timeless pieces from any era,” she says.

Whitehead suggests checking suppliers for surplus materials like carpet and countertop remnants that might suit a smaller space. Knowing your options helps, too. “We tell clients quite often that if they absolutely love a piece of furniture, we can almost always make it work for them,” she says. “Painting, customizing the size, and reupholstering are all very manageable solutions.”

Jeanine Matlow writes the Smart Solutions column in Homestyle. You can reach her atjeaninematlow@earthlink.net.