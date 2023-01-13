Welcome Mat: Antiques sale, collectible items and more

By Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Antiques on sale

Everything old is new again, as the saying goes. If you’re a fan of vintage and collectible furniture and accessories, you can score a treasure for less at Odd Fellows Antiques in Berkley during its semi-annual sale from Jan. 14-22. From traditional antiques made more than a century ago to trendy mid-century modern and shabby farmhouse, you’re sure to find something from the offerings of more than 50 dealers in the one-time fraternal lodge. Discounts range from 15 to to 50% off storewide and the store is open daily. For more, visit oddfellowsantiques.com.

Get comfortable with Wyandotte-Based Regina Andrew

Wyandotte-based Regina Andrew, well-established in the lighting and home decor categories, recently turned the company’s considerable talents to upholstered furniture. A new collection of more than 30 sofas and chairs, many made in the United States, offer both a luxurious feeling and extreme comfort. Even better, many come in high-performance fabrics and neutral colors. “Pieces have the design aesthetic that is essential to our brand, but more importantly, they have a cushy, sink-in feeling that effects contentment, “says cofounder and COO Carla Regina in a press release. “We focused on making each element of the designs desirable and comfortable but without extraneous decorative details that get in the way of true relaxation.” For more information, visit reginaandrew.com.

Meadow Brook Garden Club Meets Jan. 27

Get a jump on spring with the Meadow Brook Garden Club, which will present guest speaker Leigh McGonagle of Ithaca, N.Y., via Zoom at 10 a.m. on Jan. 27. The owner/designer for Poplar Point Studios, a landscape design and fine gardening company, will present a session on “Using Proven Winners in Garden Design.” Monthly meetings are held in person and through Zoom. Non-members wishing to attend through Zoom, please send an email, including your phone number to MBGCmembers@gmail.com to request a link by Jan. 26 that includes a link to make a $5 guest donation. Guests are also welcome in person and reservations are not required (there is a $5 non-member fee), For more information, call 248-364-6210, email MBGCmembers@gmail.com or visit meadowbrookhall.org.

Curated and collectible

Online shopping has changed the world of retail. Recently, options expanded further with the much-anticipated global launch of Abask, a new e-commerce platform offering curated, collectible and unique design objects and craftsmanship. Founded by Tom Chapman and Nicolas Pickaerts, the innovative platform simplifies the search for exquisite items to collect or purchase as a gift, inspiring its customers looking for traditional artisanship or future heirlooms. “Abask celebrates the passionate process of creation: from sharing the skills of fourth-generation artisans and contemporary craftsmen to telling the stories behind pieces it has sourced globally from workshops and studios,” according to a press release. Customers can browse and purchase from more than 2,000 objects and 120 brands ― all delivered in thoughtful, recyclable boxes designed by Paris-based artist Sarah Martinon. Visit abask.com.

Houzz 2023 Kitchen Trends Report is out

Houzz, the leading platform for home remodeling and design, recently released its 2023 U.S. Houzz Kitchen Trends Study. A survey of more than 3,600 respondents found that the vast majority of homeowners incorporate sustainable features during a kitchen renovation (92%), including include LED bulbs (65%), energy-efficient appliances (61%), water-efficient fixtures (34%) and energy-efficient windows (27%). Also, nearly half of homeowners opt for a timeless design as a sustainable choice during renovations (47%). While the most frequently cited reason for incorporating sustainable options is “long-run cost-effectiveness” (74%), making choices that are environmentally friendly is also top of mind for more than half of renovating homeowners (54%). After continuous growth during the past four years, median spending on minor remodels increased by 40%; median spending on renovations of large kitchens (250 square feet or larger) remained flat year over year at $50,000 in mid-2022. “It is interesting to see the intersection of economics and environmental concerns, said Marine Sargsyan, Houzz staff economist, in a press release. “Homeowners continue to invest in their kitchens with major and minor remodels.” Visit houzz.com.

.”