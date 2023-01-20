MSU's oldest house gets a modern makeover

East Lansing — For more than 15 years, the oldest house on Michigan State University’s campus sat unoccupied, despite its legacy of being the residence of the school president and a gathering place for the MSU community.

Then, in 2019, former MSU President Samuel Stanley moved into Cowles House, the school’s official presidential residence, following a $6 million renovation that included repairs and an injection of Michigan-themed décor. This month, interim President Teresa Woodruff moved into the second floor of the house, which is located in the heart of campus.

The Alice B. Cowles House, built in 1857, hadn't been renovated in nearly 30 years, but upgrades were necessary to the just under 20,000 square-foot house, said former MSU Trustee Melanie Foster, who oversaw the house renovation project. Renovation began in 2019 and was completed in 2020.

Structural issues of the historic home, such as the roof, were addressed. Gone is a tree that was growing in the middle of the terrace, the wood repurposed into shelves for the bar.

New additions include classic mid-century modern furniture by iconic designer Herman Miller, a Pewabic tile mural, and other artifacts honoring the history of Michigan and the university. Several areas of the house have also undergone renovations to make them more accessible to those with disabilities, such as the terrace and bathrooms.

A touch of the Grand Hotel

Upstairs in the private residence, Foster said rooms have been renovated to replicate those in the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, thanks to a significant contribution from the Musser family, which owned the hotel for 85 years.

The house's first resident was in fact the school's first president, Joseph R. Williams, who from 1857 to 1859 led what was then called the Agricultural College of the State of Michigan. A new presidential residence was built in 1874, and Cowles House became faculty housing.

One notable resident of Cowles House was professor and botanist William James Beal, a pioneer in the hybridization of corn, founder of the school's botanical garden and the brains behind one of the longest-running science experiments in history, which Beal began in 1879 to study seed germination and which is set to run until 2100.

In 1941, President John A. Hannah moved in, ushering in the modern era of Cowles House as a presidential residence. The house got its name during a 1949-1950 renovation, when it was named in honor of the mother of the project's benefactor.

Prior to the 2019-2020 renovation, the last president to live in the house was former President M. Peter McPherson, who served MSU from 1993-2004. Succeeding him was former President Lou Anna Simon, who didn't live in Cowles House when she served MSU from 2005-2018 and stayed instead in her own home.

A touchstone for the campus

“It is both an honor and privilege to reside in Cowles House and live among our campus community," said Woodruff, a pioneering researcher who joined MSU in 2020 to serve as provost until her November appointment as interim president. "I feel it is important that whoever holds the office of the president reside on campus to be more interconnected and accessible to our students, faculty and staff. The residence’s rich history that is embedded throughout the home is my daily reminder of the impact MSU can and does have on our region, the state and the world.”

Before the COVID pandemic, 150 public gatherings were held on the first floor every year. "It's a front door for so many guests, dignitaries, recruits and alumni," Foster said.

Cowles House is not the only presidential residence in Michigan to get a modern makeover. In Ann Arbor, the University of Michigan's presidential house is under a $15 million renovation, and its new leader, Santa Ono, will move in when it's finished. And Oakland University President Ora Pescovitz in 2018 brought her art collection into the school's official presidential residence, Sunset Terrace, after a renovation of that 1953 property.

Having the university president live on campus embeds them in the community and connects them to students and faculty, said Ed Rothwell, a retired MSU professor of electrical and computer engineering.

Rothwell remembers there was a cold spell one winter when the late John DiBiaggio, who served as MSU president from 1985 to 1992, lived in the Cowles House. Back then, MSU didn't cancel classes for weather, he said.

"This huge group of students stood outside of Cowles House, chanting for the president to cancel classes," Rothwell said about DiBiaggio. "And he canceled classes for the first time. ... That's what can happen when the president lives on campus."

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com