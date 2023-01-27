Welcome Mat: Cranbrook plant sale, Southern spring style and more

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

'New Nordic Gardens' now in paperback

If visits to Belle Isle’s Oudolf Garden have inspired you to try something new in your own landscape, a new book from Thames & Hudson offers even more ideas. “New Nordic Gardens: Scandinavian Landscape Design” ($35) is now available in paperback and just in time for the upcoming planning and planting season. More than 280 pages and 290 color illustrations explore the philosophy of Nordic gardens in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland, with author Annika Zetterman presenting a wide variety of ideas for creating modern outdoor spaces in any environment. Visit thamesandhudson.com.

Southern style for spring

Noted Nashville interior designer Sarah Bartholomew has created an exclusive collection of fabrics and wallpapers for Lee Jofa. The extensive collection beautifully captures Sarah's signature style of layered traditional design with the same gracious Southern point-of-view found in her joyful interiors. Rendered in fresh colors, this collection of printed and woven fabrics and coordinating wallpapers was inspired by vintage textiles from Sarah's personal collection as well as designs from the Lee Jofa archive and original artwork. Available at Kravet (Suite 105) at Michigan Design Center in Troy. Kravet is a trade-only showroom but designer recommendations are available through the design center. Visit michigandesign.com.

Cranbrook plant sale is Feb. 10-11

Everyone knows that plants add color and texture to homes and offices. But research has shown that they may also clean the air and promote health and well-being. If you need to stock up, Cranbrook House & Gardens will host its eighth annual Winter Houseplant Sale in its Conservatory Greenhouse on Feb. 10 and 11. After a Thursday pre-sale for auxiliary members, the sale opens to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Purchases help support maintenance and improvement efforts in the greenhouse and with other general operations at Cranbrook House & Gardens. Built in 1950, the greenhouse is open to the public on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (free, donations welcome) and during the Winter Houseplant Sale. For more information call (248) 645-3149 or visit https://housegardens.cranbrook.edu/events/winter-houseplant-sale.

Kohler honors heritage colors

Kohler’s new Heritage Colors campaign honors the company’s design legacy and its influence on bringing colorful products to the marketplace. Beginning in 1927, the company moved turn-of-the-century America away from the utilitarian white fixtures of the day by introducing color into bathrooms and kitchens. Hand-selected hues from the Kohler archives include six vintage colorways – Spring Green (1927-1944); Lavender (1927-1944); Peachblow (1934-1973); Sunrise (1953-1969); Avocado (1967-1979); and Pink Champagne (1973-1979). As part of the event, Kohler is asking consumers to help pick two winning shades, which will be announced Feb. 1 by Jonathon Adler and Justina Blakeney at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show 2023 in Las Vegas. The winners will be manufactured as limited editions in some of the company’s most iconic and best-selling designs. Visit kohler.com/forever-in-color.

'Married to Real Estate' returns to HGTV

Fans of HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod and her husband, expert builder Mike Jackson, will be happy to know that the dynamic duo and their hit show have returned for a new 12-episode season. The show runs on Thursday evenings and can be streamed on discovery+. The compelling couple—who inspired 19 million season one viewers with their positive perspective on running successful property businesses, managing a home and raising three daughters —will help more families buy houses with potential in their ideal Atlanta neighborhoods and transform them into stunning dream homes. "Mike and I have built a one-stop shop for real estate, renovation and design—and this is only the beginning,” said Egypt. “Our goal for every project is to ensure we embrace the clients’ vision and needs while marrying high design and function so the end result exceeds their every expectation.” Visit hgtv.com.