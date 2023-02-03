Welcome Mat: American Life Collection gala, Tiny Treehouses and more

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Minwax's 2023 Color of the Year

Minwax brand recently revealed its 2023 Color of the Year: Aged Barrel. With a soft gray undertone reflecting material strengthened over the years, Aged Barrel has a vintage, handcrafted look and touch of sophistication that serves as the foundation for a variety of complementary color palettes. “As new routines push us to adjust in many aspects of life, simplified color choices help provide brief moments of reprieve,” said Sue Kim, director of color marketing. “The 2023 Color of the Year, Aged Barrel, delivers just that — a reassuring and nurturing mood that embraces the organic beauty, natural aging and inherent imperfections of wood surfaces to inspire more mindful living.” Whether adding character to a cherished object or refurbishing an antique find, consumers can use this interior stain to bring out wood's natural grain and inherent, imperfect beauty while maintaining its texture. Go to minwax.com.

Party at Gardner White showcases American Life Collection

Gardner White’s new American Life Collection in Shelby Township will showcase its exclusive Americana-inspired home furnishings, accent pieces and one-of-a-kind authenticated collector items at a “Red, White & Beautiful” grand opening party from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 9. This event will welcome Lori and Lou Mettler, owners of Mettlers American Mercantile in Petoskey, who collaborated on the collection. Ben Sharkey will perform and signature cocktails and light refreshments will be served. The collection features luxury furniture by Dovetail Design, Four Hands, Case & Canvas and Sagebrook Home in suede, velvet and top-grain leather textiles. It also includes one-of-a-kind equestrian, nautical, automotive and military antiques; original art, photographs and handmade decor; vintage American Flags; animal hides and mounted wildlife; and designer rugs, pillows and lighting. The location is 14055 Hall Road. To preregister for the event, go to https://GWAmericanLife.eventbrite.com. For more information, go to gardner-white.com.

Tiny Treehouses a fun DIY project

For DIY decorative items that are as fun to build as they are to display, look no further than Tiny Treehouses. The intricate wooden model kits can cozy up to any plants – real or faux. All Tiny Treehouses come with LED lights and batteries to give the miniature homes a little sparkle after dark when they can provide accent lighting wherever they land. These unique kits also make great housewarming gifts. Available in various styles and skill levels, they can fit any décor and crafting abilities. Go to tiny-treehouses.com.

From Seed to Spoon offers garden bot

Dale and Carrie Spoonemore, the creators behind the food gardening app From Seed to Spoon, have launched the first garden bot. Growbot is designed to provide expert advice, gardening info 24/7 and answer thousands of regional gardening questions, from when to plant to how to plant. It can even identify pests. Their latest innovation arrives just in time for indoor seed starting. Dedicated to problem solving and answering gardeners’ questions, the bot utilizes the latest software and advances in technology. With 18 million gardeners starting this hobby in the past two years, most are tech-savvy millennials. Tech is intuitive to these new gardeners who are looking for smart gardening tools with accurate and reliable information. Go to seedtospoon.net.

This bear loves the woods

You don’t need a significant other to show some love on Valentine’s Day. For those special little ones in your life, an adorable plush toy like Mukki can go a long way. The special 10-inch bear from Gund loves the outdoors so much that his lush, woodgrain-inspired two-tone fur resembles the trees found in nature. These natural tones also happen to complement any decor. The plump snuggle buddy that retails for $25 features extra-squishy stuffing and oversized, mitten-shaped paws that are perfect for countless hugs and adventures. Surface-washable. Appropriate for ages 1 and up. Go to gund.com or amazon.com.