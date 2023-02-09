Welcome Mat: Kitchen remodeling info at MDC, 'Agricultural Myths' and more

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Kitchen ideas at MDC

Considering a spring kitchen refresh or even just a few needed updates? Designers Michelle Mio, Laura Zender and Kourtney Shammo discuss what’s new and what’s next and share tips and techniques at the Michigan Design Center Launch! Event, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 24. Bring your questions — the panel discussion with include a Q and A session with the audience. The event is complimentary, but spaces are limited. Contact emcdonald@michigandesign.com or call 248-649-4772 to reserve your spot.

Visit Cottage & Lakefront Living Show for sunny ideas

If spring is almost here, can summer be far behind? Get ready for summer fun at the 16th annual Cottage & Lakefront Living Show, scheduled Feb. 23 through 26 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Extensive displays of contractors and related businesses help you get your place shipshape for the season while professionals share how to get the most of out of your cottage on the seminar stage. Or just kick back in the show’s massive sandbox called the Beach, play a giant lawn game, shop among Michigan artists and crafts or vote for your favorite in the Water & Woods Photo Contest. “Whether you own a cottage, rent a cabin or live on a lake, our pre-season show offers the perfect opportunity to help you make this summer the best ever,” said Dawn Baker, show manager, in a press release. Visit novicottageshow.com.

“Agricultural Myths” with Meadow Brook Garden Club

Guest speaker Dr. Kevin Korus will present a program on “Agricultural Myths” from Florida on Feb. 24 as part of the Meadow Brook Garden Club’s ongoing events. Coffee and refreshments will be served at Meadow Brook Hall in Rochester at 9:15 a.m. and the program will be presented through Zoom at 10 a.m. Non-members wishing to attend through Zoom, please send an email, including your phone number to MBGCmembers@gmail.com to request a link that includes a link to make a $5 guest donation. Please submit your request no later than Feb. 23. Guests are welcome in person and reservations are not required. There is a $5 non-member fee. For more information, call 248-364-6210, email MBGCmembers@gmail.com or visit meadowbrookhall.org.

'Roadshow' hits the road again

PBS’s ever-popular "Antiques Roadshow" recently announced its 2023 production tour, including a first-time search for treasures in Alaska. The five-stop tour begins in May in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and moves on to Raleigh, North Carolina; Akron, Ohio; Sturbridge, Massachusetts; and Anchorage, Alaska; before wrapping up in July. Event venues have not yet been announced, but Akron is only a few hours away if you want to try your luck at winning tickets, which are awarded by raffle. The tickets sweepstakes continue through March 13; for your chance to win, go to pbs.org/roadshowtickets. The show airs on Monday nights at 8 and is seen by around 6 million viewers each week. “It’s long been a dream to take the show to Alaska, not only to discover treasures from the area but also to bring the splendor of the natural surroundings and important Alaska Native cultures to 'Roadshow' viewers,” says executive producer Marsha Bemko in a press release.

Motawi Introduces new designs

Persian Lily and Lemon Love are two new designs recently introduced by Motawi Tileworks in Ann Arbor. Available for purchase at motawi.com or in the gallery, located at 170 Enterprise Drive, the 4-by-8 Persian Lily ($72) is based on an art nouveau rendering of the crown imperial flower that Nawal Motawi, the owner and artistic director, discovered in a book. It comes in three colors. The 6-by-8 Lemon Love ($126) was inspired by an early 1900s Wiener Werkstatte postcard by artist Oskar Kokoschka. It’s available in blue, cream and turquoise. Visit motawi.com.