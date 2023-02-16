Welcome Mat: Dish and Design tickets, crafting news and more

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

'Step Into Spring' with Dish and Design

Welcome the season with open arms at the next Homestyle Dish and Design event March 22. Step Into Spring, sponsored by Busch’s Fresh Food Market, will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Great Lakes Culinary Center in Southfield. Attendees get to see Basan Detroit create a spring-themed dish, Homestyle columnist and master gardener Nancy Szerlag highlight spring flowers and plants, Detroit City Distillery prepare a seasonal cocktail, and organizing expert Tori Cohen talk about how to get your house in order. Tickets are $30 per person and include one drink ticket, appetizers and tips from our team of experts. Tickets go on sale for subscribers at 9 a.m. Friday and on Feb. 24 for the general public. Go to detroitnews.com/spring23. You can also enter to win tickets at detroitnews.com/contest starting at noon Friday.

Picking up Vintage Vibes

Vintage Vibes may be a new place to shop in Livonia, but the selections that appear there contain pieces from the past. The 5,000-square-foot store is filled with antiques, collectibles and vinyl records from various dealers. From dishware to decor, there is plenty of nostalgia to peruse at the vintage venue that opened in May where unique finds also include clothing and jewelry. The location is 16128 Middlebelt Road. Hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11-6 and Sunday from noon-5. For information, call 734-469-4045.

Pull up a seat in Life in the Craft Room

If you have an unfinished DIY project or you’d like to learn a new skill, Life in the Craft Room in Farmington Hills offers classes in knitting, sewing and weaving to pottery, calligraphy and more. Individual and group instruction are available as well as charity events and parties. All experience levels are welcomed and you can also purchase pieces by local artisans there. Owner Kimberly Vallance wanted to be like her mother, who made her clothes, which led to her own DIY projects. She believes the world needs more creativity, less stress, more fun and more camaraderie around arting and crafting. The location is 333304 W. Twelve Mile. Go to lifeinthecraftroom.com.

Tune in to Michaels Craftivity Podcast

Ignite your inner creative through interviews with artists, tech leaders, designers and more with the Michaels Craftivity Podcast that lets you explore the lives of inspiring people. Hosted by Anna White, vice president of communications, each episode discusses creativity in its various forms and the impact that unlocking it can have on individuals, industries and communities. Through storytelling and casual conversation, listeners will learn about each guest’s unique journey and latest projects. The first episode that features DIY pros and influencers, the Crafty Lumberjacks, is now available wherever you listen to podcasts, as well as the second episode that presents LA-based designer Nina Freudenberger. New episodes drop every other Tuesday. To subscribe, go to https://www.simplecast.com.

Dancing Eye Gallery offers Rebel Nell

Based in Detroit, Rebel Nell is known for ethical and sustainable jewelry made from graffiti and other materials, but the women-owned company also offers unique gifts for the home that are available at Dancing Eye Gallery in Northville. Handmade decorative items include bottle stoppers, barware, golf divots, pet tags and more. The bottle stoppers shown here are made from graffiti paint chips and other relic-based paint encased in glass for colorful pieces that make great housewarming gifts. Each purchase helps a woman in need. These pieces made from repurposed materials help to support programs that promote mental well-being, financial training, career education and other programs. The location is 101 N. Center St. Go to dancingeye.com.