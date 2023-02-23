The Inside Outside Guys: The air that we breathe

Ken Calverley and Chuck Breidenstein

Special to The Detroit News

The Guys receive a lot of questions regarding air quality in the home.

While it is true that some of the air you breathe infiltrates through gaps and cracks in the structure surrounding you, most of the air in your home or office is transported through a duct system that delivers conditioned air to each room of the dwelling.

It is also true the Guys often refer to this system as the poor stepchild of the construction process because it is not historically designed, engineered and installed as it should be.

Air passing through this system may pick up and distribute contaminants such that you then become the filter to cleanse the air as you breathe.

An additional issue is the room that is always too cold in the winter and too hot in the summer.

Here are some of the typical questions and our responses.

Q. Do air ducts really need to be cleaned?

A. Absolutely. Check out the video at Amistee.com. When you consider that ducts may contain pet hair and dander, microbial growth, construction debris, dust mites, dust and other items, it is amazing to consider NOT having the ducts cleaned.

Q. Will duct cleaning solve my dust problems in the house?

A. While it can certainly alleviate some of the dust issues in your home, it won’t completely eliminate the problem. The process of living in a home creates dust. The average home in the United States generates forty pounds of dust every year. Homes with pets, high occupancy and a lot of soft materials such as carpeting, drapes, cloth furniture, etc. may generate even more.

The best way to clean air in a home is to move it through a clean duct system and good filters on a continual basis.

Every time your furnace motor shuts off, heavy particulate in the air, and in the ducts, will settle.

Q. I am having a new furnace installed. Should we get the ducts cleaned before installation?

A. Prior to installation is always best, but certainly just after if you cannot get it done before.

Q. We just built a new home, surely our new duct work does not need to be cleaned?

A. The construction process creates a lot of dust and debris and, despite the best efforts of builders, new ductwork very often contains large amounts of wood and drywall dust, construction scraps, and other materials.

Q. How often should I change my air filters?

A. We suggest you check your filters, at least initially, on a monthly basis. Some people live cleaner than others and filters may well work efficiently for several months. We have also witnessed homes where the filter needs replacing every month or two. Use the filter with the highest MERV rating your furnace manufacturer specifies.

Do not leave a clogged, dirty, filter in place since this could dimmish air flow and potentially damage the furnace.

Q. Should I have my ducts sanitized after cleaning?

A. Yes, it is good practice to have the ducts professionally sanitized as part of the routine cleaning. Good company’s will offer a safe, antimicrobial product, that kills any mold, mildew or bacteria that may be in the system.

Q. Is there a difference in the companies that advertise themselves as duct cleaners?

A. Yes. A huge potential difference. Look for NADCA certification and membership and ask for proof. Also watch for any company that offers one price on the phone, then increases it once they get on site. A good company will treat your home with care and provide before and after pictures of the ductwork.

As you will note in the earlier video, only specially equipped trucks with 15,000 CFM vacuums can do a professional job.

Q. Is there a difference in technical skills of those doing the work in my home?

A. Yes, without a doubt. A good company will have trained technicians performing the cleaning operations. The company personnel typically specialize in what they do. This is important because not all systems are created equal.

Q. What about the return air ducts that are in my walls? Do they also need to be cleaned?

A. A professional company will clean the entire system, including the return air system, without additional fees or charges.

The duct system in your home, including the filters in the furnace, are the lungs of the home. The function of the system is to deliver clean, conditioned air to the occupants.

Make certain your duct system is clean, sanitized and sealed by a professional company like those you can always find at Insideoutsideguys.com.

For more advice, listen to the Inside Outside Guys every Saturday and Sunday on AM760-WJR from 10 a.m. to noon or contact us at insideoutsideguys.com.