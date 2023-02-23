Welcome Mat: African-inspired art, CB2 opens in Birmingham and more

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

African-inspired art and accessories in new collection

Lulu and Georgia recently launched an exclusive new collection with art director, designer and creator Hadiya Williams. Inspired by the culture of the African diaspora, Hadiya uses clay, textiles, and other natural materials to tell visual stories. More than 25 eye-catching items, including wall art, pillows, and tabletop textiles, are sure to add a touch of bold pattern to your home. Prices start at $54. Visit luluandgeorgia.com.

Birmingham welcomes CB2

Birmingham recently welcomed CB2 to its downtown shopping district. The approximately 6,000-square-foot store at 100 N Old Woodward is the company’s 26th location in North America and the first in Metro Detroit. The store is known as a collective of exclusive designers and collaborators and for its sophisticated merchandise at attainable prices. “CB2 locations bring covetable high-design collections closer to home,” says President Ryan Turf. “Our newest brick-and-mortar location adds an additional touchpoint…bridging an extended footprint and select assortment with more integrated services for everyone who wants unique and enduring design.” Visit CB2.com.

How to garden for wildlife

Native plants are the secret to a thriving and sustainable garden, according to the national Garden for Wildlife. “These amazing specimens are adapted to your local environment, and form symbiotic relationships with the wildlife that inhabits that area,” according to a press release. “Not only will your garden be a lush oasis, but it will also be teeming with life.” The group recently released a list of the two top picks in Michigan, including Foxglove Beardtongue and Smooth Blue Aster. They suggest including the native plants in your own Great Lakes garden, along with milkweed, which was the best seller across the U.S. “Milkweed is the only host plant for the monarch caterpillar, and there's a native species available for every state in the U.S. By planting milkweed, people can provide a vital lifeline for these magnificent creatures. With the monarch butterfly now on the IUCN Red List, their survival rests on our shoulders.” Visit gardenforwildlife.com.

Perk up your patio

Greet summer with open arms ― and a colorful new patio umbrella from Santa Barbara Designs. The company’s recently introduced 2023 designs revisit four of their “Classic Collections” and “Signature Styles” offering vintage vibes as well as fresh new detailing and colors sure to perk up your outdoor entertaining. Look for Double Decker, a throwback to the mid-century looks of the 1960s and 1970s, and Mirasol, inspired by Old World escapes. Named after the sun-drenched city of Santa Barbara, the umbrellas are known for superior shade protection, according to a press release. Visit santabarbaradesigns.com.

McLaughlin’s Heart’s Desire Sale

Thinking about refreshing your home for spring? There is still time to save at McLaughlin’s Home Furnishing Designs’ Annual Heart’s Desire Sale, which runs through Feb. 28 at any of its three Metro Detroit locations. As part of the event, you’ll enjoy 25 to 50% off storewide and the store pays your sales tax or 12 months interest-free financing. While there, be sure to enter for a chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree. McLaughlin’s has served Metro Detroit’s design needs for 70 years and has multiple locations. Visit mclaughlins.com.