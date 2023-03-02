Welcome Mat: Bathroom trends, vertical gardening and more

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Bathroom trends from Showers to You

With relaxation and renovation in mind, the bath experts at Showerstoyou.co.uk studied Pinterest bathroom pins to reveal the most popular bathroom trends for 2023 with nature-inspired bathrooms leading the way. Soft greens, warm earthy tones, wood paneling and botanical wallpapers are among the elements taking this aesthetic to the top spot. Bathrooms as living rooms came in second with freestanding tubs and draperies aiding the popularity of this luxurious look. Marble bathrooms, minimalist bathrooms and tiled walls round out the top picks. Go to https://www.showerstoyou.co.uk/baths/.

Learn about vertical gardening

The next presentation for the St. Clair Shores Yardeners will feature Master Gardener Jennifer Rizzo presenting “Vertical Gardening and Planters” at 7 p.m. March 13 at the St. Clair Shores Public Library. For those with modest properties, vertical gardens can work wonders. Unlike flower beds that are flat, these installments can include hanging planters or old pallets. This approach can add another dimension to any outdoor space with an herb garden or a trellis. Rizzo likes to incorporate old items into her garden. The location is 22500 E. 11 Mile. Go to scsmi.net/829/Local-Charitable-Civic-Organizations.

Gat Creek offers new furniture collections

Meeting market demand for a wider range of choices in living room furniture, American-made wood furniture manufacturer Gat Creek recently introduced two new occasional collections for 2023: Merrill and Elana. Both include an assortment of stylish, made-to-order options thanks to the company's unique domestic production. The 9-piece Merrill Collection evokes architectural elements popularized in Craftsman-style homes, while Elana, a 5-piece collection, borrows from mid-century modern lines. The two collections are available in solid walnut, cherry, maple and ash and 64 stain and painted finishes. Gat Creek is available at Three Chairs Co. in Ann Arbor. Go to gatcreek.com.

Renew your doors instead of replacing them

Door Renew is looking to expand nationwide through new franchising opportunities. With nearly 25 locations currently operating throughout the U.S., the company has established itself as an expert in the door restoration services industry with an emphasis on preserving homes by utilizing superior techniques and materials. Each door is preserved and finished offsite by professionals who coat them with environmentally friendly materials. Since doors are considered one of the most expensive replacements in a home, restoring services can be a more sustainable option as well, with less new wood required to repair an existing door than to replace one. For an estimate, homeowners can upload photos and comments to the website. Go to doorrenew.com.

Millennials and homeownership worries

Clever, a real estate data company (listwithclever.com), shares some findings from the Millennial Home Buyer Report: 2023 Edition that shows millennials are being hit hard by record inflation and expensive borrowing costs. 92% say the current level of inflation has impacted their home-buying plans. Nearly half believe high interest rates are a significant barrier to homeownership. More than 1 in 3 worry about qualifying for a mortgage and 76% think market conditions will worsen before they buy a home.

Millennials are responding to these conditions by:

--Saving more for a home (59%)

--Planning to spend more on a home (36%)

--Delaying plans to buy a home (28%)

--Buying a fixer-upper (26%)

--Buying a smaller home (25%)

For millennials who already own a home, 82% have regrets about their purchase. The most common among them is that their interest rate is too high. Lastly, 65% of millennials would buy a fixer-upper, and a whopping 86% would consider buying a home sight unseen. Read the full report at https://www.realestatewitch.com/2023-millennial-home-buyer-report.