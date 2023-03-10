Welcome Mat: Hummingbirds, TV shows and more

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Hello, hummingbirds

Interested in attracting hummingbirds to your Michigan garden? If so, don’t miss the March 24 meeting of the Meadow Brook Garden Club, which will present guest speaker Allen Chartier talking about “Hummingbirds of the Great Lakes” at Meadow Brook Hall in Rochester at 10 a.m. Chartier is the project director for the Great Lakes HummerNet, a research project created in 2001 that is aimed at learning more about hummingbirds with the help of volunteer observers throughout Michigan, Learn about a research project he is conducting, how to attract and feed these colorful creatures and hummingbird gardening tips. Coffee and refreshments will be served at 9:15 a.m. Monthly meetings are held in person and virtually through Zoom. Non-members wishing to attend through Zoom, please send an email by March 23 including your phone number to MBGCmembers@gmail.com to request a link that includes a $5 guest donation. Guests are welcome in person and reservations are not required. There is a $5 non-member fee. For more information, call 248-364-6210, email MBGCmembers@gmail.com or visit meadowbrookhall.org.

Meet the guys from 'Bargain Block'

Want to meet Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas? Among HGTV’s most popular hosts, the Detroit residents and stars of “Bargain Block” will appear at the Detroit Spring Home & Garden Show at Huntington Place (formerly Cobo Center) on March 18-19. While there, check out the more than 100 home improvement professionals showcasing the latest products and trends for the home and shop among dozens of artisans for beautiful home furnishings. Admission is free; hours are 10-7 Saturday and 10-5 Sunday. Visit yourhomeshows.com.

Be boldly you at the Michigan Design Center

Looking to increase your design confidence and create a home that is uniquely yours? Join Concetti’s CEO and principal designer Rachel Nelson for a free event 10 a.m. March 24 at the Michigan Design Center. Whether it’s a design client or one of their own spaces, the company’s message is simple: Be brave enough to be boldly you. Take a sneak peek of Nelson’s own home and discover how Concetti’s three-step process empowers both Rachel and her clients to co-create spaces that are boldly, authentically themselves. RSVPs are required. The event is complimentary, but space is limited. If you’re interested in attending, contact Emily McDonald by March 22 at emcdonald@michigandesign.com or call (248) 649-4772 to reserve your place.

MIgardener has new digs

Itching to get outside and start planting? Get a jump on the season at St. Clair’s MIgardener store, which carries hundreds of seed packets ― all sourced from small farmers around the country, says employee Katie Pung ― including flowers, vegetables and more. Browse among gardening supplies, gifts, apparel, candles and even vintage gardening books. Even better: their greenhouse opens in late April. Founded by Luke Marion in 2011, the company, which had a previous shop in Port Huron and does a booming wholesale business, moved into its new “digs” last July in a former building that sold fishing supplies, “We still have people coming in all the time to see if we have bait,” Pung says with a laugh. Visit migardener.com.

'Flipping El Moussas' debuts as new show

Fans of HGTV’s home series have a new show to binge. Popular newlyweds and real estate power couple Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa are the focus of “The Flipping El Moussas,” which debuted in early March. The premiere features a project in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles. Airing on Thursday nights and available to stream on discovery+, 10 episodes follow the couple as they navigate life, a growing family and their adventures in home flipping. Can’t get enough? Stream back episodes of their earlier show, “Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa” on discovery+. Visit hgtv.com.