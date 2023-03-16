Welcome Mat: All Thing Detroit Day, tree care and more

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Celebrate locally with All Things Detroit Day

All Things Detroit Day, founded by Jennyfer Crawford-Williams, shines a spotlight on locally made goods and small businesses. In addition to the 250 local artists and makers selling handcrafted art, home and garden goods and food, the next event from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 2 will also highlight area designers. “All Things Detroit Day is a time to celebrate small businesses in the city,” said Crawford-Williams. “Small businesses are the backbone of our community. All Things Detroit Day gives us an opportunity to help others discover businesses they might not otherwise find. These are Michigan's best-kept secrets.” The location is 2934 Russell Street in Eastern Market. Visit Sheds 3, 4 and 5. Tickets are $5 at the door for general admission. A limited number of Beat the Crowd tickets that offer early access and perks will be available for $10 online in advance at https://events.allthingsticketing.com/events/allthingsdetroitday0402.

Caring for your trees

With all the recent ice and snow, many trees and shrubs in Metro Detroit suffered damage. Here are some tips from Michigan State University Extension to give them their best shot at recovery. When the weather warms up, homeowners can assess the damage from recent storms. Proper pruning and care of damaged trees is important for safety and for their long-term health. If they are not properly pruned, several problems may ensue like severe dieback, resulting in dead limbs that could fall later. Some trees may also produce prolific sprouts or suckers along limbs that have been damaged. These newly formed limbs are often weak and poorly attached to the tree and may be prone to failure during future storms. Broken limbs that are hung up in trees are a hazard since they may fall later. Proper pruning and tree care can help to reduce the likelihood that broken limbs will become infected with disease pathogens that can further damage or kill the tree. Use a professional tree service if you are uncertain about doing the work yourself. Go to canr.msu.edu/news/addressing-ice-storm-damage-to-trees.

Expand your use of glass to fireplaces, showers and more

Known for unique glass backsplashes, Imagio Glass in Sterling Heights has gone beyond the kitchen with expanded technology that lets the company offer shower walls, feature/accent walls, fireplace surrounds, cabinet glass, privacy windows and more, like the solid glass fireplace surround shown here (Interior Designer: Doreen Hunter, ASID, Green AP, IIDA, Hdesigns Group). Glass is considered a natural mood enhancer and one of the healthiest wall-covering options for live, work and play spaces. With wellness design coming on strong this year, the nonporous surface, light transmission and design selection have a lot to offer. These products also minimize seams and eliminate grout and maintenance. Their sophisticated appearance, moderate pricing and custom imagery make them a popular option for professionals. The location is 42778 Mound Road. Hours by appointment only. Go to imagioglass.com.

Take your family for fun days at Gardner White

Gardner White celebrates the end of winter with free “Family Spring Fling” events at six locations from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on three Saturdays in March and April. Kids (and kids at heart) can pet animals and meet costumed characters and storybook friends. The first 100 kids at each location can make their own stuffed animals. They can also enjoy face painting, balloon twisters and assorted sweets and treats. “We’re creating our own sunshine and ushering in springtime for families, especially households like mine with young kids who are going stir crazy after spending so much time indoors,” said Rachel Stewart, president. The events take place March 25 in Ann Arbor (3725 Washtenaw Ave.) and Shelby Township (14055 Hall Road); April 1 in Howell (4101 E. Grand River) and Rochester Hills (1032 S. Rochester Road); and April 8 in Auburn Hills (4445 N. Atlantic Blvd.), Novi (43825 West Oaks Drive) and Saginaw (2660 Tittabawassee Road). Go to gardner-white.com.

Famed designer to speak at Cranbrook Academy of Art

Cranbrook Academy of Art will welcome Jonathan Olivares, design director of Knoll, for the annual Knoll Lecture in Design at 6 p.m. March 22. The lecture will be held in deSalle Auditorium at Cranbrook Art Museum and is free and open to the public. Olivares has a rich practice that creates designs incorporating a legacy of form and technology that ask to be used, rather than observed. His illustrious career began with his own industrial design practice, based in Los Angeles. In 2011, Olivares was awarded Italy’s Compasso d’ Oro and his work is included in the permanent design collections of the Art Institute of Chicago, the Los Angeles County Art Museum, and the Vitra Design Museum. In 2018, powerHouse Books published "Jonathan Olivares Selected Works," a monograph containing his furniture designs, interior spaces, exhibitions and essays. Go to cranbrookart.edu.