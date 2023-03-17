Trash or Treasure: Tiny Tiffany gem from estate sale

By Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

“I do love to go to estate sales,” Bridget Crane explained to appraiser Brian Thomczek at a recent Trash or Treasure day at the Michigan Design Center. “I’m a bargain shopper and I love to negotiate.”

She recently went to a sale and was digging through a bunch of small votives when she came across a greenish iridescent glass piece that resembled a small flower with loops around it. She thought it was “really cute,” she remembers, and says she paid less than $1 to take the 4-inch piece home with her.

When she got there, she decided to clean it up. She noticed some engraving on the bottom, and was surprised when she deciphered it as “L.C. Tiffany,” “Favrile” and what appeared to be “Patented.”

“I immediately went back to the estate sale to see if there were other pieces but there was nothing else,” she said of her unexpected find.

Thomczek was interested, if a bit skeptical about the lettering at first. “You’d be surprised what we see,” he explained, adding that people add questionable information to vintage and antiques frequently. He would need to do a little more sleuthing to look at marks on similar pieces to see if the writing style and wording looked correct, he said. Online searches showed a variety of marks used on Tiffany glass, some that looked like Crane’s piece, and some that didn’t. “Someone could have written that on there,” he says. “This is the kind of piece that would take more research to definitely authenticate it.”

That said, he agreed that iridescent color and the term “favrile” is right. “Even if someone wrote this on it, it could still be Tiffany, but someone could have added that to make sure family or descendants didn’t get rid of it.”

Invaluable.com “A Collector’s Guide to Favrile Glass,” offers a fascinating overview of the subject. It defines it as “an iridescent art glass which was used to make a variety of decorative objects and architectural glass installations at the turn of the century,” adding that Tiffany drew inspiration from medieval stained glass he saw in London. The term is derived from the Old English word for handmade.

Thomczek said Crane’s piece was possibly intended as a sort of flower frog, not a vase. “It probably sat in a bowl,” he explained. Research after the event showed him to be on target and turned up pieces that suggest Thomczek is correct ― including a number of favrile glass vase flower bowls that had a two-tier flower frog like Crane’s. Prices ranged from $400 to more than $2,000 for similar pieces.

Even as just a piece of an original, Crane’s find is worth approximately $200, more if she could find the other pieces that went with it. There’s always a market for Tiffany, Thomczek says, and there may be other people looking for her piece.

Crane said she had tried to see if there were other pieces after realizing what she had found but was ultimately unsuccessful. “I went back right way.” She intends to hang on to it ― at least for awhile. “My youngest son says the thrill of the hunt and the story is priceless, so for now I will keep it.”

About this item

Item: Tiffany flower frog

Owned by: Bridget Crane

Appraised by: Brian Thomczek

Estimated value: $200 and up