Welcome Mat: Novi Home & Garden Show, Rust & Retro Vintage Market and more

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Novi Home & Garden Show focuses on spring, gardening

Greet the season and get a jump on to-do list at the Novi Home & Garden Show, scheduled for March 31-April 2 at the Suburban Collection Showplace. Shake off winter as you wander among lush landscape designs, chat with experts and hundreds of home improvement professionals, view exhibits on the latest in kitchens, baths, windows, flooring and more, shop the Michigan Marketplace for gifts. Hours are Fri. 2 p.m.-8 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit novihomeshow.com.

Go for bold at MDC

Recent trend reports insist that homeowners are moving away from white and light colors and embracing bolder hues. If you’re a fan of dark and moody interiors but are looking for some guidance, mark your calendar for a free Launch session at the Michigan Design Center at 11 a.m. April 14. Interior designer Heather Vercellino of Verce Design will share ways to use a dark-hued color palette to create drama and moodiness while still staying chic and cozy. If you’re interested in attending this complimentary event, contact Emily by April 12 at emcdonald@michigandesign.com or call (248) 649-4772 to reserve your place.

Rust & Retro Vintage Market in Davisburg

Warmer weather brings welcome antiques and collectibles events. One of the newest is the Rust & Retro Vintage Market, planned for March 31 and April 1 at the Oakland County Fairgrounds in Davisburg. Owner and promoter Rena Starr says the market features a 50/50 mix of vintage and handmade and about 50 local and small businesses, so you’re sure to find something among the tempting vendors. Starr comes from a long line of antiques and vintage lovers, so she’s especially well-suited for the business. “My mom quite literally went into labor with me at a flea market, so you could say it’s in my blood,” she explains. Hours are 5-9 Friday ($20 early admission gets early bird shoppers in at 4 p.m. and a swag bag) and 10-4 Sat. General admission is $5. Visit rustandretrovintagemarket.com.

Herman Miller introduces Passport

At-home workers have a new option for more productive work spaces. Herman Miller recently reimagined the height-adjustable work table and introduced Passport, “a solution that is both effortlessly useful and endlessly flexible,” according to a press release. Perfect for home, corporate or educational environments, it’s compact and small enough for tight spaces but accommodates a laptop, notebook, even a favorite beverage and is available in two sizes. Optional bag hooks and privacy screens make it even more flexible. “Passport is the next addition to our portfolio that seeks to bring forth solutions that are agile, efficient and fit for a variety of environments,” says Ben Watson, president. Both sizes will be available online at both Herman Miller and Design Within Reach and through MillerKnoll dealers. Prices start at $600. Visit hermanmiller.com.