Smart Solutions: Sunny home trends coming your way

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Better weather may be the most anticipated feature this season, but the home trends that follow can also be fun, like the ones I’ve spotted in recent weeks. Even if you already have these pieces or practice these techniques in your home, you can always put your personal stamp on the latest spring looks like the five highlighted here.

Decorative wreaths have been around for years, but the current styles seem to be a little more streamlined for a modern take on a traditional accent. You might be happy with the ones you have, but you can always update their placement or location. Real and artificial varieties can be displayed on unique holders like the one from Gardenviews at Home in Northville that suspends a wreath in a horizontal position from the ceiling like a chandelier. Wreaths can also adorn an interior door and they can accentuate centerpieces like a cake stand or an elevated tray.

Mixed metallics are another trend that may already exist in many homes like my own, but it’s never too late to experiment with this combination. While I always prefer to blend disparate elements, I do believe there is an art form to getting a look that you like. Most silver and gold pieces I have displayed together were unintentional, which may be why they appeal to me. Some rooms contain more silver or gold tones than others, but when the two are combined, that’s fine with me, too. A great way to start is with a piece that features both tones, like a sign I have that came in a silver frame with gold letters.

Secondhand finds have been in demand lately, but you don’t always have to hit a flea market or estate sale to add a little history to your rooms. To get started, you can rethink the pieces from the past that you already have. Take a closer look at family heirlooms, like your grandmother’s clip-on earrings that can be incorporated into your decor. Secure them to a lampshade or a valance for an accent that honors a loved one.

Layers often associated with winter decor seem to be sticking around for spring. This more-is-more approach can feel lighter with a pale palette that softens the overall look. The best part is that you can easily swap out pillows, throws and accent rugs for styles with softer shades that suit the season, such as pastels that have also been trending.

Neutral interiors have been just as prevalent as colorful spaces, but one versus the other may not be the only way to go. Personally, I like to combine the two for a less predictable and more flexible outcome, which can be done with white walls that serve as the perfect backdrop for rotating art and other elements. You can also alternate these color schemes with a multihued living space and a tone-on-tone bedroom.

Taking the latest spring trends one step further with a personal twist can make them last longer and deliver a look you can call your own.

Jeanine Matlow is a Metro Detroit interior decorator turned freelance writer specializing in stories about interior design. You can reach her atjeaninematlow@earthlink.net.