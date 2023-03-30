Welcome Mat: Gro-Town returns, women embrace DIY and more

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Gro-Town springs up in April for young gardeners

April marks National Kids Gardening Month, Earth Day, and Gro-Town celebrating five years of inspiring the next generation of gardeners. Since 2019, their free pop-up seed libraries, known as Seed Stations, have appeared in public libraries and community centers throughout Metro Detroit each spring. Each one features high-quality seed packets ranging from flowers and herbs to organic vegetables and grains. Local librarians and media specialists offer companion materials, while free Gro-Town coloring pages and garden journals are also available. Gro-Town began as a children’s music project from local musician, TEDX speaker, twin mom and avid gardener Danielle Carlomusto. Gro-Town’s new sophomore record, "Green Album," appeared on this year's first-round Grammy ballot for Best Children’s Album and is a current Detroit Music Awards nominee. “Gardening has really exploded in popularity since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Carlomusto, “And we’re doing our part to introduce this low-cost, high-reward activity to our littlest growers. No cleats. No tutus. No registration fees. Just the simple love of putting a seed in the ground and watching the magic unfold.” Go to gro-town.com.

Study: Women tackling home improvement projects

Women are feeling more empowered to take on home improvement and DIY projects. With inspiration and how-to videos just a click away on social media, 78% say they enjoy completing these home projects, but the process doesn't come without challenges. A new nationwide survey commissioned by Lombardo Homes outlines the prevalence of DIY discrimination against women in 2023:

Nearly half (40%) of women say they are treated differently than men in hardware stores

1 in 5 women have felt judged asking for help

3 in 5 feel they are treated differently by contractors

27% don’t feel comfortable being home alone with contractors

The report also outlines how women are learning to do home improvement projects in 2023, such as TikTok, and which generation likes pink or “girly” tools. For the original report, go to https://lombardohomes.com/women-and-diy-2023/.

Cabot says outdoor spaces are trending

Cabot exterior wood care brand recently announced their annual Outdoor Trend of the Year: outdoor gathering spaces. Within this category, the brand highlights three related projects: a cozy backyard fire pit, a practical porch serving area and a private patio wall trellis. The anchoring color for each is Newburyport Blue, a deep, bold midnight hue rooted in heritage and luxury. “Cabot brand offers products to not only protect exterior wood but also to help beautify outdoor spaces using wood stain colors and opacities complementary to our homes,” said Sue Kim, director of color marketing. “Not only does Newburyport Blue embody the desire for garden spaces that mimic interiors, creating safe spaces that are both private and secure, but it’s also a mood-boosting shade that offers improved connection to the natural world.” Cabot products can be found at retailers like Lowe’s, ACE Hardware and Menards. Go to cabotstain.com/toty.

Keeping your duvet, blankets and covers tidy

When Cyndi Bray got tired of wasting her time with sheets that were balled-up into a damp, tangled mess in the dryer, she invented Wad-Free for Bed Sheets that led to a deal with Kevin O’Leary on "Shark Tank." Her latest creation, in response to customer feedback, prevents heavier bedding like blankets and duvet covers from getting tangled and knotted in the washer and dryer. Wad-Free for Blankets & Duvet Covers attaches with up to eight points of contact to inhibit their ability to twist around themselves and wad-up during the process. The product is intended for blankets and duvet covers without a loopy/loose weave or embellishments and should be used on the “Gentle/Delicates” cycle. Wad-Free for Blankets & Duvet Covers is reusable, made in the U.S. and sells for $29.99. It is also available as a combination set with Wad-Free for Bed Sheets for $45.99. Go to wadfree.com.

Get organized with stylish accessories

Spring and organization go hand in hand. Sometimes all it takes is one efficient addition to your workspace for your day to go a little smoother. The Rowan Acacia Desk Collection from the Container Store features practical and attractive picks like this monitor stand that provides an optimal viewing angle for your computer screen and convenient storage drawers. Each piece in the collection is crafted with acacia, a naturally strong wood considered to be an easily renewable resource. The riser shown retails for $45.99. Other solutions for your desk include stacking trays, a Smartphone and tablet stand, a letter organizer and more. Go to containerstore.com.