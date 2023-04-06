The Inside Outside Guys: Good fences take planning, research

Ken Calverley and Chuck Breidenstein

Special to The Detroit News

Good fences make good neighbors. Or so the saying goes.

Fences might exist for any number of reasons including safety, privacy, security, decoration, to define boundaries or even to contain animals or children.

Through the years, the industry has found that there are potential issues with fences unless they are done properly and professionally.

As an example, many people don’t really know where their property lines are. Perhaps, over time, the lines have become blurred by subtle encroachment of a hedgerow, lawn mower or driveway.

Zoning laws may dictate what you are able to install as well as homeowner associations, HOAs. Such ordinances often dictate where and if fencing is even allowed as well as the type of material used, style of fencing, appearance and height.

For instance, it is common for a maximum height restriction of 6 feet to be enforced, and then only in a side or backyard.

DIY’ers often violate these constraints only to find themselves embroiled in a dispute which could force the removal of a newly installed system.

It is good practice to talk with neighbors and local authorities prior to initiating any fence project. Fences located on property boundary lines may create issues with maintenance and appearance if all parties are not on the same page.

Critical pieces of the planning puzzle include locating underground utilities prior to placing fenceposts, and proper placement of those posts to not only resist frost heave, but to attractively follow land contours.

Permits are generally required to construct new fences and the process for obtaining them can be tedious and time consuming.

All these issues point us to a professional like Tiffany Buell at TBuell’s Superior Fence, TBSF, in Livonia.

Buell tells us that her company recognizes all these pitfalls and takes the proper steps before any fence project is begun. She suggests that owners, neighbors and enforcing jurisdictions are always happier with the result of a well-planned fencing project.

TBuell's likes to visit with owners at the property to explore options and choices before creating a budget and timeline for installation.

Quality fencing materials and installation are as popular as ever.

In 2021, the U.S. fencing industry generated over $8 billion with projected growth of 5% a year.

Wooden fence styles are still available and one of the more common installed, whether in a classic or modified picket, or post and mid-rail design.

Wire fencing is also a popular choice with vinyl coated material in different colors adding to the low maintenance and visual attraction of this product that can also serve as a containment for small pets and children.

Vinyl products have become a common choice for owners looking for enhanced durability, great looks and practically zero maintenance.

As we have seen with exterior siding product and high quality windows, first use vinyl can do an excellent job of withstanding our extreme weathering climate.

Beautiful powder-coated aluminum has also become a popular choice for the applications named earlier and even to define smaller spaces in a front or backyard entertainment area, pool, or deck.

And technology has brought us enhanced products even in fencing. Integrated solar systems can charge a fence system with non-lethal electricity to help deter unwanted animal intrusion or assist with animal containment.

These same types of systems can also be used to provide boundary monitoring complete with breach detection and alarms.

Great fences can make for great neighbors and beautiful homes if done with the help of professionals like those you can always find at InsideOutsideguys.com.

