Welcome Mat: Throwbacks Home opens, 'Frankenhouse' to debut, and more

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Rutt HandCrafted Cabinetry offers custom products

Embarking on a kitchen redo? Unsure about cabinet selection? Rutt HandCrafted Cabinetry was recently chosen for the “Best Custom Cabinets” category by the Good Housekeeping Institute as part of a recent review of the best kitchen cabinet brands. An exclusive dealer of Rutt in southeast Michigan, Gardner Builders at the Michigan Design Center, represents this line of custom cabinets made using timeless craftsmanship, hand-selected lumbers and Pennsylvania Amish millwork traditions. Visit Suite 106 or Michigandesign.com to learn more.

"Fix My Frankenhouse" debuts on HGTV

Searching for a new series to watch or record? HGTV recently announced the premiere of "Fix My Frankenhouse," which debuts at 9 p.m. April 23. In the six-episode season, Boston-based home renovation experts and husband-wife team Mike and Denese Butler redo once-hopeless houses with issues such as awkward layouts, misplaced staircases and maze-like hallways. “Over time, different owners can make changes to a home and eventually turn it into a ‘frankenhouse,” says Mike in a press release. “Solving problems for families living in these types of homes is my favorite part of the job.” Visit hgtv.com.

More Charley Harper at Motawi

Mid-century modern fans take note: Motawi Tileworks recently expanded its popular art tile based on the iconic work of Charley Harper. New 3-by-3-inch ceramic tiles featuring a charming chipmunk, grosbeak and mouse join the original blue jay, owlet, squirrel and woodpecker designs and are $40 each. Motawi Tileworks has partnered with the Charley Harper Art Studio for a decade to adapt the artist’s midcentury-style images for ceramic tile. The Charley Harper by Motawi line now boasts more than 30 products, including made-to-order tiles for home installations.

“Charley Harper’s art translates beautifully to a ceramic tile canvas,” said Nawal Motawi, owner and artistic director. “It is a pleasure to work with these sophisticated yet whimsical designs and to see how enthusiastically Motawi customers have embraced them.” Visit Motawi’s gallery at 170 Enterprise Drive in Ann Arbor or motawi.com.

Enjoy the artwork of Alexander Girard at home

During his two-decade tenure, influential midcentury modern designer Alexander Girard became founding director of Zeeland-based Herman Miller’s textile division and introduced more than 300 textiles, objects and furniture—including the genre-defining Environmental Enrichment Panels included in Herman Miller’s Action Office series. To celebrate Girard’s continued legacy and significance to the design community, Herman Miller reintroduced a series of Girard’s Environmental Enrichment Panel graphics as posters. Launched more than 50 years ago and originally intended to encourage creativity and energize workers in an office setting, the new line includes eight eye-catching Girard designs in varying sizes available through Herman Miller or Design Within Reach. Prices range from $195 to $525. “Pattern has always been the entry point into Alexander Girard’s irresistibly optimistic universe,” says Ben Watson, president of Herman Miller, in a press release. “These timeless designs are just as powerful as when they were introduced in 1972.” Visit hermanmiller.com.

Throwbacks Home comes to Detroit

Located on West Grand River just steps off of its downtown Detroit namesake, Woodward Throwbacks' 1,500-square-foot Throwbacks Home pays homage to the city that inspires and sustains it. Long known for its Hamtramck-based warehouse and factory, the company also opened downtown in an effort to simplify its business and concentrate on furniture design and manufacturing. Designed as “a marketplace for selling furniture pieces as well as other designer homeware” that complements their ethos and style, the mission remains the same: to build statement pieces of furniture using reclaimed and sustainable materials, many with one-of-a-kind pieces of city salvage. Visit throwbackshome.com.