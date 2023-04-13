Welcome Mat: Bookstock returns, Handcrafters Spring Fling Market and more

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Hagopian, CCS announce rug design winners

The theme for the recent 34th annual Hagopian World of Rugs/College for Creative Studies Student Rug Design Competition, “Dada – Surrealism,” contributed to the lively discussions about the unique designs and their foundations. First place went to Samantha Mantua; second place, Madeline Riggs; and third place, Shima Solati. Honorable Mentions included Sarah Craven, Mahsa K. Proushan and Desreal Shorts. This collaboration between the College for Creative Studies (CCS) and Hagopian World of Rugs lets students submit their designs based on specific criteria and compete for scholarship moneys funded by Hagopian who also makes an annual donation to the school. The design that earns first place gets made into a rug to be displayed at the annual CCS Student Exhibition in May. Go to originalhagopian.com.

Need something to read? Bookstock is back

Bookstock is back. The biggest used book and media sale in the area that has raised over $2.5 million for literacy and education projects throughout Metro Detroit and beyond returns to Laurel Park Place in Livonia from April 23-30. The Pre-Sale starts at 8:15 a.m. April 23 with a performance by the DPSCD’s Renaissance High School Marching Band. There is a $20 admission charge for the Pre-Sale only, which runs until 11 a.m. and offers first dibs on more than 400,000 gently-used books, DVDs, CDs, books on tape, and vinyl at bargain prices. The sale runs from 11 a.m. -7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. -6 p.m. on Sundays. New merchandise added daily. For more information about special days for teachers and other discounts, go to bookstockmi.org.

Learn about 'oddities' at garden talk

The Meadow Brook Garden Club will meet on April 28 at Meadow Brook Hall, 350 Estate Drive in Rochester. Coffee and refreshments will be served at 9:15 a.m. followed by the program at 10 a.m. featuring guest speaker, Luke Grange, who will present “Natural Oddities & Belle Isle.” The presentation will uncover hidden wonders of nature, drawing particular attention to the easily overlooked and naturally a bit odd. Monthly meetings are held in person and virtually through Zoom. Non-members wishing to attend through Zoom can send an email, including your phone number to MBGCmembers@gmail.com to request a link that includes a link to make a $5 guest donation. Please submit your request no later than April 27. Zoom recordings are not available to non-members. Guests are welcome in person and reservations are not required. There is a $5 non-member fee. For more information, call 248-364-6210, email MBGCmembers@gmail.com or visit meadowbrookhall.org.

Handcrafters Spring Fling Market offers Mother's Day ideas

Handcrafters Spring Fling Market has a new location at Embassy Suites in Livonia. “We were doing handmade well before its recent renaissance and are thrilled to see droves of people finding joy in not only supporting a small business’s dreams but also giving heartfelt handmade gifts,” said Stephanie Jones, show director. The market will feature paintings, fibers, gourmet food, fashion, jewelry, photography, home decor, Mother’s Day gifts and more. Attendees can join Sip & Shop Friday evening from 4 p.m. -6 p.m. in the new location at 19525 Victor Parkway that also has an onsite cafe and cocktails. Market hours are from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. April 21 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22. Cash admission for adults is $4 and is good for both days. Kids 12 and under are free. Go to hcshows.com.

Detroit at bottom of list for urban gardening

Since April marks Lawn and Garden Month, LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Best Cities for Urban Gardening. Criteria included cities with easy access to gardening space and supplies, an ideal climate and a big gardening community. By definition, urban gardens can include an empty parking lot turned communal veggie plot, a rooftop container garden or a vertical plant wall. New York, Atlanta and San Francisco were among the Top Three, while Detroit ranked third among the worst. Besides earning the gold medal in their ranking, New York boasts the most community gardens at 775. That’s over 650 more than Atlanta, which came in second with 120. Sunshine State cities make up seven of the top 20 — including Tampa, Miami and Orlando among the Top 10 — the most in any state. Go to https://www.lawnstarter.com/blog/studies/best-cities-urban-gardening/.