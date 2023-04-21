Welcome Mat: Celebrate Arbor Day with a plant sale, enjoy avian art and more

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Celebrate Arbor Day with Vitrine

Celebrate Arbor Day at Vitrine’s Plymouth location (772 S. Main St.) on April 29. On that day, the store will be hosting a plant sale in conjunction with historic Grave’s Greenhouse, with proceeds benefiting the Plymouth Pollinators organization. Get there early ― starting at 10 a.m. the first 60 guests to arrive will receive a free tree with purchase. While there, peruse what’s new in garden goodies, including these new enameled garden stakes from Annabelle Noel Designs and Clever Goods Company of Cedar Springs. Visit shopatvitrine.com.

Avian art from Epiphany

Welcome Spring with the Dreamy Goldfinch, a new release from Pontiac-based Epiphany Studios, the glassblowing studio of renowned glass artist April Wagner. Perfect for a seasonal table setting or as part of a garden display, the avian art is part of is Epiphany's Birds of Beauty line, which also includes the Peaceful Dove, Joyous Bluebird, Loving Cardinal and Enchanted Swan. A DIY Glass Bird Workshop will also be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13 if you’d like to try your hand at making your own new friend. Epiphany is at 770 Orchard Lake Road; visit epiphanyglass.com.

Italian style in tile

Searching for inspiration for a bath or kitchen redo? Want something truly out of the ordinary? Consider two new options from Artistic Tile, available at the Beaver Tile showroom at the Michigan Design Center. The collection of hand-painted and glazed red-clay ceramic tile is full of the details that have made Maiolica tile prized by collectors for centuries. Hand-drawn, brushed-on geometric patterns update the traditional style and come in two patterns, A Mano Pyramide and A Mano Triangolo, each with three color choices made in Italy. Visit michigandesign.com.

Wonderful Michigan wildflowers

It may be a little early for many Michigan wildflowers, but you can get a jump on the season with the Michigan Wildflowers Tea Towel available at Detroit’s City Bird. A City Bird original design, it’s made in Michigan and printed in Detroit and is a lovely addition to your (or your mom’s!) kitchen and features a hand-silk screened image celebrating some of the state’s favorite native flowers. The 30-by-30-inch towel costs $20 and is 100% cotton. Not a wildflower fan? The store also offers other tempting themed towels, including state symbols, the Great Lakes and Michigan things. The store is at 460 W. Canfield; visit citybirddetroit.com.

FTD top floral artist lectures at the DIA

Flower fans take note: There’s still time to get your ticket for Monday’s 23rd annual Elizabeth Sites Kuhlman lecture, which will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Detroit Institute of Arts. Sponsored by the Friends of Art and Flowers, this year’s highly anticipated event features floral artist Bart Hassam, a FTD World Cup Champion who will speak on “Contrasts of Expression ― Dramatic Minimalism to Classically Elegant Floral Design.” He will also demonstrate his mastery of the architectural botanical form and his love for classically elegant design. The event will be held in the Detroit Film Theater auditorium. Tickets are $40 through the box office at (313) 833-4005 or at the door. Go to dia.org for more information.