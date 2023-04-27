Welcome Mat: Design to be showcased at Lawrence Tech, Ladies Weekend in Holly and more

Jeanine Matlown

Special to The Detroit News

Design to be showcased at Lawrence Tech

SHOW LTU 2023 will shine a spotlight on the next generation of design and architecture professionals and share a rare look at what’s to come. The free event will be open to the public on May 5 and 6 at Lawrence Technological University’s College of Architecture and Design, Building 3 at 21000 W. 10 Mile in Southfield. Featuring works by more than 100 participants including 95 graduating LTU students and 12 alumni, the exhibition will showcase creations that are focused on design, immersed in technology and grounded in practice. Most of the participants are already working in their respective fields. Go to ltu.edu.

Odd Fellows Antiques celebrating historic hall

Odd Fellows Antiques in Berkley will celebrate the 100th birthday of Historic Odd Fellows Hall in May where the cornerstone of the building was laid in 1923. Originally a meeting place for the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, it has been home to Odd Fellows Antiques since 2001. To mark the occasion, each weekend, two lucky customers will receive gift certificates. On May 6, in honor of May Day baskets, customers get a free flowering annual for their garden. On May 13 and 14, shoppers can save 15% to 50% from more than 50 dealers. From 1–3 p.m. on May 21, several dealers will provide identification and verbal opinions for antique and vintage items. For a $10 donation that will benefit the Berkley Parks and Recreation Department, up to three items per person can be evaluated. On May 27, from 1–3 p.m. (or while supplies last) customers can enjoy a birthday cupcake and a scoop of ice cream from Clark’s Ice Cream next door. The location is 3248 W 12 Mile. Go to oddfellowsantiques.com.

Ford House offers tours, work

Edsel & Eleanor Ford House is brimming with events this spring as the gardens are in full bloom. With May being National Preservation Month, the venue will offer lectures, tours and workshops that celebrate the detailed work done by preservationists, like “The Basics of Ornamental Plasterwork Workshop” on May 6. Guests may also enjoy “History and Preservation: Wood Flooring in Historic Buildings” on May 11, “Historic Wood Window Restoration for Homeowners Workshop” on May 13, and “An Introduction to Historic Masonry” on May 18. Ford House members can get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the preservation of Ford House on May 22. Paint Out takes place May 20 when painters, regardless of experience, can create art from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on the Ford House grounds. The day will conclude with the Fresh Paint Party where visitors can meet the local artists, see the juror’s awards and enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a drink. The location is 1100 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Shores. Go to fordhouse.org.

Sales, goodie bags at Ladies Weekend in Holly

Grab your best friend and get ready for Ladies Weekend from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 5, from 10 a.m-5 p.m. May 6 and from 11 a.m.-5 p.m May 7. Explore historic downtown Holly and enjoy special sales, promotions, raffles and more all weekend long. Friday night, 200 goodie bags will be given away and there will also be basket giveaways and street vendors. Drawings will be held each day starting Friday night in Battle Alley and Saturday and Sunday with a QR code in participating shops. Visitors can shop, stroll and dine in the charming location during the event. Go to mainstreetholly.com.

Village Potters Guild of Plymouth to hold Spring Market

The Village Potters Guild of Plymouth presents the 2023 Spring Market from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 5 and 6 and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 7. The annual sale features works by artist members and select guest artists offering a variety of functional and decorative ceramics for purchase. Located in the historic factory district of Plymouth's Old Village area, the event will be held at 326 N. Main Street (just north of the railroad tracks) where the Guild will be transformed into a spring marketplace filled with items that make great gifts. Selections include mugs, bowls, platters and vases, along with garden and home decor. This year there will also be some original fine art, such as paintings, woodcraft, jewelry and more. Go to villagepottersguild.org.