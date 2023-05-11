The Inside Outside Guys: Keeping your home in top shape

Ken Calverley and Chuck Breidenstein

The Guys are passionate about housing!

The Inside Outside Guys, Chuck Breidenstein and Ken Calverley, are lifelong Mighiganians with more than 80 years of combined housing experience.

Chuck built new homes and traveled the country to educate homeowners and builders on all aspects of construction. Ken owned and operated a residential concrete and masonry company, and served on the State of Michigan Maintenance and Alterations Contractors Licensing Board.

When Chuck and Ken first met, they would get together once a week at their favorite diner for a seven am breakfast meeting.

During the year 2006, “The Guys” were concerned about the future of the housing industry in our state. Michigan’s economy took a hit a few years earlier than the rest of the country and the outlook was frightening.

Quality professionals such as electricians, roofers, masons, and thousands of others who learned their trade in our state were leaving Michigan to find work in other parts of the country.

We desperately needed them to stay.

The Inside Outside Guys radio show started two years later, right in the midst of the housing crisis.

Our mission was to bring honesty and integrity to the construction and housing industry in the state of Michigan, spread the word about the great career opportunities in the industry, and help homeowners and contractors navigate through the home improvement process.

Since that first year and those morning breakfast meetings our mission and goal hasn’t changed.

The Guys have continued to learn and grow with the help of other great professionals in both the construction and radio professions. Thousands of homeowners have reached out to us through emails and asked us to help them with their housing questions.

We are always looking for new ways to help homeowners. The Guys have spoken many times about a belief they both share.

Providing constant care of your home is one of the most important things a homeowner can do, but it is often the most overlooked.

Our credo is that it's important for homeowners to average approximately one extra hour a week to repair the lingering maintenance issues on a home. Doing so can save thousands of dollars and maintain better resale value, while making it a much safer and nicer place to live.

Issues around your house, like peeling paint and caulk, rotting pieces of trim caused by a leaking gutter, a crack in your basement wall, or a loose board on your back deck are common.

All these maintenance items will continue to worsen and cost more money over time if not addressed early.

Unfortunately, too many homeowners let these items go so long that they are no longer “DIY projects,” but expensive repairs that need the expertise of professionals. Ignoring a loose step could get someone seriously injured and ignoring maintenance on a raised back deck has unfortunately been the cause of many injuries and even deaths.

Regular home maintenance is one of the smartest things a homeowner can do for what in most cases will be the largest investment and asset of their lives.

This “extra hour” does not include routine maintenance like mowing the grass, pulling the weeds, washing windows, or shoveling the snow. We’re also not including major projects like new roofs or replacing a furnace.

Each month we’ll share a few of our favorite email questions from the previous month. The answers to those questions will coincide with seasonal maintenance issues around home and property.

Save these tips as needed and after one year, we will make them available in a calendar format for viewing and print out at theinsideoutsideguys.com.

Please feel free to email us anytime with your questions and keep a lookout every month for our home maintenance tips.

