Welcome Mat: Rose Hill Center and Cranbrook have upcoming flower sales

Rose Hill Center Flower sale is Saturday

Rose Hill Center (RHC) in Holly will host its 21st Annual Rose Hill Flower Sale and Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The family-friendly event, held during Mental Health Awareness Month and just in time for Mother’s Day, features Rose Hill roses, annuals, perennials, flower planters and hanging baskets. Visitors can also purchase hot food and baked goods and enjoy a petting farm, hayrides and a safety expo. All proceeds from the event will support RHC, a mental health treatment facility for adults with serious mental illness. “It's one of the favorite days of the year for residents,” said Chairman Charles J. Evans. “Our residents at Rose Hill Center have cared for these gorgeous flowers and, along with our staff, are anticipating a successful event. It is also an important way to raise awareness about mental illness, remove stigma and show that treatment is available, and hope for recovery is possible.” As part of the RHC Horticulture Program, all plants and flowers are grown by residents and staff inside two energy-efficient greenhouses on campus. The location is 5130 Rose Hill Blvd. Go to rosehillcenter.org.

Spring plant sale at Cranbrook May 19-20

More than 100 volunteers will come together to present Cranbrook House & Gardens Auxiliary’s 51st Annual Spring Plant Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 19 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20. The sale, featuring plants native to Michigan, perennials, herbs, fairy garden plants, tropical houseplants, gardening items and more, is the largest fundraiser supporting the preservation of the historic estate. “We are excited to return to an all in-person format for the first time since before the pandemic,” said Cranbrook House & Gardens Auxiliary Chair Helen Maiman. “Being together gives us more opportunity to interact with the public and create camaraderie amongst our volunteers. It’s a great way for everyone to kick off the gardening season.” This year, the sale will also feature a variety of rare heirloom tomatoes raised from seeds by volunteers in the Cranbrook House & Gardens Conservatory Greenhouse. The location is 380 Lone Pine Road, Bloomfield Hills. Visitors are encouraged to bring wagons to transport purchases to their vehicles. Go to housegardens.cranbrook.edu.

Reclaimed Michigan taking online orders

Reclaimed Michigan, one of the region’s largest suppliers of authentic reclaimed wood and furniture, can now take online orders for customer favorites like mantels, shelves and decorative wall packs. “Adding a custom piece of history crafted from a 100-year-old barn into your home or business brings a richness and warmth to any room,” said Bill McDonald, co-owner. “The sheen of perseverance on these timbers is unparalleled and something you can’t just re-create. It only comes from, literally, standing in the elements for hundreds of years.” The company often works on projects with interior designers, builders and homeowners. While a visit to the warehouse is highly recommended, it’s not always practical. Online orders for shelves, mantels and wall plank packages come in various sizes and stains and include free economy shipping to the contiguous lower 48 states. The Reclaimed Michigan warehouse is located at 1179 Sylvertis Road, Ste. B, Waterford. Go to reclaimedmi.com.

Pre-Prix party planned at Gardner White

Make a pitstop at Gardner White in Canton (41661 Ford Road) between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. May 18 for a free family Pre-Prix party. An authentic NTT IndyCar show car, the highest class of regional North American open-wheel single-seater formula racing cars in the U.S., will be available for photo ops. Guests can also take a spin in a 360-video booth, race around a mini slot car track, enjoy music, hot dogs and fun giveaways, and register to win $500 and tickets to the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear being held June 2-4 in downtown Detroit. Gardner White is a 2023 race sponsor. Through May 17, individuals can also enter Gardner White’s "Best Seats in the House" contest to win six tickets for June 2, 3 or 4 to watch the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix from the best seat in the house at the Gardner White Grandstand at the hairpin turn on Jefferson Avenue. The grand prize winner will also receive the Retreat Patio Collection, featuring a two-piece sectional, armchair, dining table and two ottomans. Winners will be announced at the Pre-Prix Party. To preregister for the Pre-Prix Party, visit https://Gwpreprixparty.eventbrite.com. For more information on the “Best Seats in the House” contest, go to gardner-white.com.

Meadow Brook Garden Club meeting to focus on urban gardening

The Meadow Brook Garden Club will meet May 19 at Meadow Brook Hall, 350 Estate Dr. in Rochester. Coffee and refreshments will be served at 9:15 a.m. with the program to follow at 10 a.m. featuring Pingree Farms, champions of urban gardening. Learn about their mission to revitalize neighborhoods through youth education in agriculture, animal husbandry, and the production of fresh, healthy foods. Monthly meetings are held in person. Guests are welcome and reservations are not required. There is a $5 non-member fee. For more information, call (248) 364-6210, email MBGCmembers@gmail.com or visit meadowbrookhall.org.