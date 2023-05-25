Welcome Mat: Homestyle Garden Photo Contest launches June 2

Jeanine Matlow and Jodi Noding

The Detroit News

2023 Homestyle Garden Photo Contest starts June 2

This gray winter and chilly spring have made us more than ready for sunny skies and warm days. It's also the cue to start celebrating our gardens in Michigan. Homestyle will be marking the season with the 2023 Homestyle Garden Photo Contest, sponsored by English Gardens. Starting June 2 through Aug. 22, you'll be able to enter pictures of your garden (shots from this year only, please) and winners will be named every week from June 9 to Aug. 25. Weekly winners will receive a home or garden book. Those winners will then compete for the grand prize — a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens — through online voting by Homestyle readers in September. To enter and get details on the rules, go to https://www.detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2023.

Ann Arbor Garden Walk is back after break

After a three-year hiatus, the Ann Arbor Garden Walk hosted by Ann Arbor Farm & Garden (AAF&G) returns on June 10 with five private gardens, a small-scale organic local farm and a native plant nursery. During the 30th garden walk, visitors can discover a certified nature habitat, an Underground Railroad site with historic significance, a creekside retreat and a whimsical landscape where dinosaurs roam. The walk will also revisit a past favorite, a lovely garden and studio filled with creativity and fairies. Tickets are on sale exclusively online through June 8. Advance tickets are $15 per person through June 1; $20 per person June 2-8 and at the gate (cash/check only). Youth (13+) tickets are $5. Children under 13 are free. A group discount will be applied for single purchases of 8 or more tickets. Ticketholders will receive an email receipt with details for the self-guided walk. For tickets and additional highlights, go to annarborfarmandgarden.org.

You're invited: Block party on Michigan Avenue in June

Detroiter Jennyfer Crawford-Williams, owner of All Things Marketplace in Corktown, will host Back on the Block from noon-6 p.m. June 3 and noon-5 p.m. June 4 during the Detroit Grand Prix featuring 10 small businesses and a food truck along the 1600 block of Michigan Avenue. Shop jewelry, candles and more and enjoy the art show, “Welcome to Detroit,” that will be on display starting at noon each day. “I always loved old-school block parties and with the weather being great in Detroit around this time of year, I thought it would be the perfect time to host a block party to celebrate our first year in this location — and do what I love to do best — promote other small businesses,” said Crawford-Williams. Go to allthingsmarketplace.com.

Free program on creating a flower container garden

Learn how to create your own personalized flower containers to decorate your patio and porch from Rochester Garden Club members who will guide you through the process, from planning to potting. Tips and techniques to care for your pots will also be shared during this free program that will be held at 10 a.m. on June 8 at the Rochester Hills Museum at Van Hoosen Farm, 1005 Van Hoosen Road, Rochester Hills. All are welcome, bring a friend! Go to rochestergardenclub.org.

Beddley: Solving the duvet riddle

Traditional duvet covers have an opening on one side, requiring multiple adjustments until the insert is aligned. For this reason, duvet struggles have always been real for Lola Ogden and her family. After doing some research and realizing these issues were common, Ogden created Beddley to simplify the bed-making process with patented easy-change duvet covers with a 3-sided zipper opening that cuts the time in half. Featured on "Shark Tank," the duvet covers come in various sizes and colors. Made from long-staple, combed cotton, the single-weft weave guarantees greater durability and softness. Matching shams are also available. Go to beddley.com.