The Inside Outside Guys: Roofing systems – There is a difference

Some people think a roof is all about the shingles.

And they couldn’t be more wrong.

Yes, shingles matter. They give a roof color and texture.

They are the wear and weather surface that sheds water and helps keep out the elements.

But a roof today is truly a system that includes ventilation, mechanical flashings, underlayment, eaves flashing, and other components designed and installed by trained professionals.

Even the type of nails used and the amount of them matter along with a specified pattern of fastening.

Seal strips alone can make a difference. Some manufacturers have created such a strong seal strip that, in theory, you could remove the nails after the roof cures and not a single piece of material would blow off — even in high winds.

And what about starter shingles? In the words of Mike Kearns from Kearns Brothers Roofing in Livonia, this is the most important shingle you’ll never see.

The Guys hear every week from listeners who have hired roofers that slander the profession.

Companies that know only the shingle and doom the roof to early failure by neglecting the system. Shingles installed by such practitioners often fail after eight to 10 years due to improper ventilation alone.

Each roof is different based on orientation, configuration, slope, area and insulation. Attic spaces require constant intake of cool, dry, air from the lowest roof edge and exhaust of warm moist air near the roof peak.

This prevents the underside of the shingle product from baking. Hot air trapped in an attic can not only prematurely age the shingles but can cause deterioration of the roof deck and materials installed between the roof deck and the shingle.

Professional roofing companies such as Kearns, Pro Home in Ferndale, Victors Home Solutions in Canton, Kanga in Roseville, and Performance Remodeling in Shelby Township know the difference.

They have close ties with product manufacturers who provide ventilation requirements for various types of roofs as well as training for the personnel that will install the material.

These long-term relationships translate into systems that carry up to 50 years in labor and material warranty.

Unique to these types of companies is the fact their warranties are not pro-rated as many are. What this means to the consumer is that the roof will be repaired or replaced throughout the length of the warranty without diminished coverage. And it’s what the Guys call a “first person warranty,” where the company that installed your roof system is the only one you call for service.

Professional companies also dedicate trained crews to taking care of warranty issues in a timely fashion, knowing that a past customer is a strong referral.

Professional firms also know that roofs are most likely to fail, not in the shingle field where most of the shingles are seen, but around roof eaves and penetrations like chimneys, vent stacks and dormers.

Great roofing businesses take extra care in these areas and their staff are trained to properly install materials that will divert water away from such areas and off the roof.

Starter shingles with seal strips should be installed not only at the eave, but around the entire roof perimeter.

Eaves flashing, a rubber-like layer of material located beneath the shingles at the lower edge of the roof, helps to assure no leakage when ice dams do form.

Good companies will automatically install this farther up the roof than codes demand to provide extra protection.

Roofing nails, not staples, applied in a “storm pattern,” combine with that sealing strip we mentioned to keep materials on the roof during heavy winds.

Great companies will provide free inspections with honest observations and even offer services to potentially extend the life of flashings and materials around penetrations.

These companies track storms throughout the area that may cause roof damage and can often help with insurance claims in such instances.

When permits are required a professional company, with a known history of working in multiple jurisdictions, will obtain them and make certain the work is in compliance.

You can have a lifetime shingled roof that adds beauty, protection and peace of mind to the ownership experience.

It’s the roof beneath the roof that makes it all work and the company behind the installed system that gives you assurance.

