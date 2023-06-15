Welcome Mat: 'New Beginnings' this week's Garden Photo Contest winner

Khristi Zimmeth and Jodi Noding

Special to The Detroit News

'New Beginnings' this week's Garden Photo Contest winner

Nick Belanger of Farmington Hills caught our eye with this close-up shot of a monarch caterpillar in his garden. He describes it as "a whimsical backyard garden that monarch butterflies call home," saying it's "filled with milkweed, coneflowers, black-eyed Susans and other native and pollinator friendly flowers." As this week’s pick for the contest, which is sponsored by English Gardens, Belanger will win a home or garden book and be eligible to compete for the grand prize — chosen by readers — in September, a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens. To enter your photo and get details on the rules, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2023.

Blossom Bliss latest from Motawi

Fans of Kansas-based artist Cary Phillips, featured in children’s books, on textiles, greeting cards and more, will be pleased with Motawi Tileworks new ceramic tile. Blossom Bliss, a 6-by-8-inch floral available in light blue, pink and orange, is based on work by Phillips, who has collaborated with the Ann Arbor-based pottery since 2012. Blossom Bliss ($132) is the latest of three pieces in the artist’s tile series. “Cary Phillips’ vibrant, lyrical graphics are lovely in any medium,” said Nawal Motawi, owner and artistic director of The Tileworks. “Adapting them for our tiles is gratifying as they translate beautifully and lend themselves to colorway experimentation.” Blossom Bliss and all Motawi art tiles are available for purchase at motawi.com and in Motawi’s gallery (170 Enterprise Drive in Ann Arbor). Founded in 1992, Motawi Tileworks releases new art tiles regularly, including original designs and those based on the work of celebrated artists such as Frank Lloyd Wright and Charley Harper. Motawi tiles are sold in more than 300 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Receive a free color consultation at MDC

Curious about color but afraid to commit? If you have ideas but would like some guidance from an interior designer, the Michigan Design Center has the answer. On June 23, Linda Shears from Linda Shears Designs will be offering 15-minute private color consultations from 10 a.m. to noon in the MDC’s Resource Center as part of the popular Launch! Series. Registration is required to reserve a time slot and please bring in pictures of your room and any paint, wallpaper, and fabric samples you may already have. Consultations are strictly limited to 15 minutes. Launch! Sessions are complimentary but space is limited. For more details and to RSVP, visit michigandesign.com.

Heritage inspires new HGTV series

Homeowners’ family history, heritage and culture provide the renovation inspiration in HGTV’s newest series, "Revealed." Premiering June 29, the new series features Los Angeles and New York-based designer and mom of two, Veronica Valencia. She and her team will meet with clients to learn about their family background and meaningful moments from their past. In each episode, she'll consult with a genealogist to learn more about her clients’ cultural identity and create a life-size mood board inspired by the aesthetic details of their family story, then transform the home, creating beautiful and modern spaces that honor the family’s cultural heritage and weave the homeowners’ personal heirlooms and legacy into the overall design. "As a Mexican and Native American designer, culture and tradition have always played a vital role in my life," said Veronica. "I've been inspired to tell a family's story through design in over 600 home renovations, and I believe that discovering our roots can profoundly influence every aspect of our lives." Visit hgtv.com.

Grosse Pointe Garden Tour is June 23-24

Grab the sunscreen and mark your calendar for the 31st Annual Grosse Pointe Garden Tour on June 23-24. Sponsored by the Grosse Pointe Garden Center, the tour features seven lovely gardens throughout the Grosse Pointes as well as the Trial Gardens and Veterans Garden at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial. The gardens will offer ideas for water features, hardscapes, new annuals, perennials and landscaping and will feature raffle prizes that include an original watercolor painting by the artist Robert Fionda. Tour hours are 10 to 4; tickets are $15 pre-tour or $20 on tour days. Visit gpgardencenter.org or call (313) 499-0743. Tickets are also available at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial, 32 Lakeshore Drive in Grosse Pointe Farms. Proceeds benefit the education, beautification, horticulture and conservation of the Grosse Pointe community.