Homestyle readers get 'A Taste of Summer' at live event

A sold-out crowd packed the Great Lakes Culinary Center in Southfield Wednesday evening for "A Taste of Summer," a Detroit News Dish and Design reader event.

Emcee and Homestyle columnist Maureen Feighan welcomed more than 130 participants who spent two hours enjoying food, spirits, drink and food demonstrations and design tips.

Interior designer Laura Zender of Ann Arbor kicked off the presentations, discussing how to bring summer colors into your home easily and inexpensively. She started with a tablescape.

"We are a little bit eclectic," she says. "I keep a pretty tight palette — it keeps things from feeling chaotic. Three or four colors work best." She selected a place mat to draw the scene's colors from and used a napkin with bees and yellow beeswax candles to continue the bee theme. Textured glassware added elegance. A white pitcher with flowers plucked from her garden helped build out the table with high and low pieces.

Zender uses a neutral color scheme in her home and has heavy linen drapes that she uses three seasons. But for summer, she switches to sheer curtains, "which lighten up the whole house," she said. She uses a similar approach for throws, switching out heavy fabric for lighter versions. "I use the same colors, but it has a whole different feel." Other items she changes over include pillows and lamps.

Troy Hemstreet of Busch’s Fresh Food Market, which sponsors Dish and Design, showed the audience how to make Sparkling Rose Sangria. The recipe, crisp and refreshing for warm-weather gatherings, gets its unique flavors from watermelon juice and a mint basil syrup. Tequila and sparkling rose wine add the punch. "There you have the perfect summer drink," he said.

The mint basil syrup should be made a day ahead and allowed to cool, then refrigerated, but it can be kept for up to a week, he said. He puts his in a wine bottle with a cork. The watermelon should be seedless and only the "juicy red part" used for the juice, which should be strained before adding to the drink.

The recipe is a springboard to other variations, Hemstreet said. Feel free to switch out the watermelon for another favorite fruit juice, try vodka for the liquor, and rosemary for the basil.

Innovative floral designer and author Susan McLeary of Ann Arbor showed Homestyle readers how to create a seasonal dining table centerpiece. One of the keys to her designs is the use of flower frogs, a florist's tool that holds flowers in place, and floral putty, which attaches the frog to the vase. An angled cut on the flowers will let them take in much more water so they'll last longer, she says.

"I typically go from seven to nine layers" in an arrangement McLeary says, explaining she starts with a structural flower, then line flowers (ones with multiple clusters of blooms that grow along a tall stem), followed by focal flowers, secondary flowers and finishing flowers. "I also think about air — I want air between each flower" McLeary says, "otherwise things get lost." She floats smaller flowers up higher than the larger flowers.

And centerpieces should be no taller than 12 to 14 inches — "I don't want people to have to look around the flowers to see their friends, McLeary says.

When flowers break, she often uses them in small satellite bowls on the table. She also puts items she may be using for dinner in the bowls, like cherries. " When I'm planning, I'm thinking of what I already have," explaining she also uses flowers from her garden, porch pots and local markets.

Chef Jay Jakubiszen of Metropolitan Bar and Kitchen in Detroit demonstrated how to make Crispy Lollipop Drumsticks, a fun dish that's popular at the restaurant and an easy-to-eat appetizer for your summer parties. Though it's several steps, it's worth it, he says. "A lot of the leg work will come in the confiting, but it really pays off."

The unusual lollipop cut "looks better and the meat falls right off the bone," he says. After cutting the chicken, it's cured in salt, sugar and chili flakes for two to 12 hours in the refrigerator. Next up is the confiting process, which requires slow cooking the chicken in fat for four to five hours at low temperature and letting it cool in the oil it was cooked in. From there, it's off to the air fryer, pan fryer or deep fryer for four to five minutes, then on to a serving dish with some of the fat the drumsticks were cooked in.

"It's very shareable and a great party dish," Jakubiszen says.

Tickets to the event were $30 per person and included one drink ticket, appetizers, recipes and samples of the sangria and chicken, and drawings with prizes from gift cards to books to floral arrangements.

Stay tuned at detroitnews.com/homestyle for details about the next Homestyle Dish and Design event, planned for the fall.