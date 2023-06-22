The Inside Outside Guys: Commercial equipment gets the job done

Ken Calverley and Chuck Breidenstein

Special to The Detroit News

How many times have you eaten at a commercial establishment?

When was the last time you gave any thought to the kitchen equipment like fryers, walk-in refrigerators or freezers, and exhaust hoods in the food prep area?

This equipment often costs more than the building that houses it. It is critical to have it properly and timely maintained to not only prevent breakdowns and the potential for lost revenue, but to assure it has a long service life.

We found a company that specializes in this type of maintenance. If fact, Samco Facilities Maintenance, located in the heart of the metro area in Livonia, not only takes care of eating establishments, but also maintains, installs and repairs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning, HVAC, equipment for virtually any commercial business, large or small, from factories to retail outlets.

We often take a standard reach-in cooler for granted. Grab your favorite beverage and be on your way. But if that unit is not keeping the product inside at the correct temperature, there may be food spoilage and unhappy consumers.

Samco looks at that equipment with a different eye. They see doors that might not automatically close properly to help preserve consistent temperature. They hear a faulty compressor that is working way too hard to keep that refrigerant cool.

Whether looking at a small floor unit or a rooftop-mounted behemoth, the trained technicians from this family owned-and-operated business can detect and correct faults that hinder performance, waste resources and shorten equipment life.

This type of work is important to not only the facility owner, but to the clientele as well. Responding to a call from a client, David Saad, one of the brothers that own Samco, tells of an issue they uncovered that could have had dire consequences.

Commercial kitchens have large exhaust fans above stoves and fryers.

The exhaust system, which includes ductwork for such fans, should be designed to eliminate all potentially harmful grease, smoke and other materials.

Investigation of the client’s system uncovered a frightening reality; the ductwork in this system had been installed backward, allowing joints in the duct to catch and accumulate heavy particulate like grease.

This had built up to the point of dripping onto the heads of personnel and certainly posed a fire and health hazard.

Samco technicians dismantled the faulty part of the assembly and rebuilt it in a safe and compliant manner, possibly saving the business and building owners untold grief and dollars.

David also explained to us how make-up air is often overlooked.

You hear the Guys discuss this all the time in residential applications where, perhaps, an exhaust fan is trying to take 150 cubic feet per minute, cfm, of contaminated air out of the house, but the building has no provision for replacing that air.

This can create a variety of issues that affect not only the building, but its inhabitants.

Consider a commercial exhaust system extracting 1,500 CFM or even more. A small bedroom measuring 10 feet by 10 feet with an 8-foot ceiling will contain 800 cubic feet of air. Every minute, this commercial fan sucks almost twice that volume outside.

How do you replace that air with clean, conditioned air that does not make staff or customers uncomfortable?

This can be a bit of a challenge for design and maintenance professionals, but Samco embraces these obstacles with a team approach that includes various skilled trades.

David tells us that preventative maintenance is the key to smooth operations. He cautions that “drive-by” maintenance, where unskilled, or uncaring, staff perform a quick visual analysis of equipment, is not the answer.

Trained experts should regularly examine, test, lubricate and diagnose equipment to assure it is running safely, efficiently, and properly.

Good equipment can service a building for decades if properly cared for. Whether you run a factory, a restaurant, or a home, professionals that you can trust can be found at insideoutsideguys.com.

