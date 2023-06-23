Welcome Mat: See this week's photo pick, stay at Nicole Curtis' homes and more

Jeanine Matlow and Jodi Noding

Special to The Detroit News

'A Foggy Morning in Metamora' this week's winner

The gentle, bucolic scene with a stream and irises in 'A Foggy Morning in Metamora' is the setting for the top pick for this week's Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. "My garden is a country garden with water features," Patti Robinson writes. "I've been gardening here for 19 years and use perennials for color and groundcover." As this week’s pick for the contest, which is sponsored by English Gardens, Robinson will win a home or garden book and be eligible to compete for the grand prize — chosen by readers — in September, a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens. To enter your photo and get details on the rules, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2023.

Bring your PJs to Nicole Curtis' renovated properties

As the story goes, popular home renovation star Nicole Curtis always told her grandfather she would get married in the little red barn one day on her grandparents’ property that includes a five-bedroom house and a natatorium (indoor pool). But the special place sold until she reclaimed it and restored it for Season 7 of “Rehab Addict.” The remodeled house, a replicate of the original from 1956, has been a fan favorite on Airbnb, where Curtis features her other Michigan “Rehab Addict” homes. Now people can rent the 5-acre property in Oxford for weddings and other occasions. Events can also be booked at her latest Detroit renovation near Belle Isle. For information, email bookings@nicolecurtis.com. Watch episodes from Season 7 streaming at Discovery and Max. Go to https://www.hgtv.com/shows/rehab-addict/episodes.

Coming up: Oudolf Gardens plant sale, Trailwood Garden Club walk

Oudolf Gardens in Detroit is having a plant sale June 24. Order now and prepay for an easy pick up on Saturday between 9 a.m. and noon at the garden on Belle Isle. Preorder at https://oudolfgardendetroit.org/plants/sale/. Also, you can tour lovely local properties for some garden inspiration to take home from the Trailwood Garden Club 24th “Flowers are Forever” Garden Walk in Plymouth from 11 a.m.–7 p.m. June 27, rain or shine. The event will also include a plant sale and more. Advance tickets can be purchased online or at area merchants for $12 ($5 for children under 12). Tickets purchased the day of the event are $15. Go to trailwoodgardenclub.com.

Spruce up the outdoors with Shurtape

Just in time for summer, here are some ideas from Shurtape for your outdoor spaces. Spray your patio and wipe any furniture that may have been exposed to the elements during the winter. Consider adding a fresh coat of paint to wood tables, chairs and fences. Whether you choose a solid color or an intricate design, FrogTape keeps the lines sharp. If you have a rip in the screen door, a tear in the grill cover or damaged outdoor décor, you can make minor repairs with T-Rex Clear Repair Tape. Made with all-weather crystal-clear construction and designed with extreme adhesion to rough and wet surfaces, the tape provides a waterproof and UV-resistant seal for many repairs. To make your outdoor space even more enjoyable, you can add décor like lights or a small speaker for added ambience. If you need to hang something, you can try Nano-Grab, a double-sided gel tape. The adhesive is clear, making it hard to spot, and the tape offers extreme holding power to stay up all summer long. Go to frogtape.com/inspiration/tutorials.

Snappy Gifts for the graduate

Need a special gift for a high school or college grad? Snappy Gifts has a new AI Gifting Assistant, which allows senders to curate a completely customized collection for recipients. Gift recipients who receive a Snappy Gift Collection choose one product from the options and input their best shipping address. With gift collections ranging from $25 to $500, you can stick to your budget and the recipient never knows what price point you picked. This season, the company also teamed up with parenting experts, Grown & Flown for the best selections. The platform is easy to use and offers a wide range of products from popular brands. Go to snappygifts.com.