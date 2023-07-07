Welcome Mat: A serene photo contest winning entry, Northville Garden Walk and more

Jeanine Matlow and Jodi Noding

Special to The Detroit News

'Serenity' this week's winner in Homestyle Garden Photo Contest

"This garden is so peaceful and serene," writes Pam Proctor of Commerce Township. "In the spring the irises start the blooming party with colors of purples and yellows." Many varieties of hostas and lilies add to the scene, as do bleeding hearts and columbine. And the tall metal stand? It has million bells, a geranium and impatiens, Proctor says. As this week’s selection for the contest, which is sponsored by English Gardens, Proctor will win a home or garden book and be eligible to compete in September for the grand prize, a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens. To enter your photo and get details on the rules, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2023.

Stop and smell the flowers on the Northville Garden Walk

The 29th annual Northville Garden Walk, hosted by the Country Garden Club of Northville, will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 12. Attendees can get inspiration from six private gardens and visit vendors. Advance tickets for the self-guided tour are $12 and are available at Gardenviews, 117 E. Main St., and through eventbrite.com. On the day of the event, tickets will be $15 and can be purchased in the Green Space behind the Northville Public Library. Proceeds support Northville High School scholarships and local and national horticultural organizations. Go to cgcnv.org, call 734-788-9935 or email cgcnorthville@gmail.com.

FlexScreen keeps the mosquitoes away

Final Touch Designs offers styling service

Final Touch Designs in Rochester now offers an in-store complimentary styling service for accessories to take your space to the next level. Their expert stylists will gather your aesthetic preferences and goals and help you select the perfect accent pieces to complement your existing decor. You should bring photos of your room including close-ups of your trouble spot from different angles. Measure your space if it is confined or constricted and bring paint samples and fabric swatches if available. The location is 150 E. University Drive. Call 248-608-8400 to schedule your in-store appointment. Go to finaltouchdesigns.com.

Survey: Americans work hard on their lawns

CraftJack analyzed more than 6,300 Google search terms and phrases relating to yard work and lawn care, and surveyed more than 800 American homeowners on their preferences around lawn care and yard work. The report found the average American spends 3.4 hours per week on lawn care and shells out about $55 per month. More than half water their lawns and among them, 3 in 5 are concerned about wasting water. Additionally, 44% of homeowners have planted native plants in their yards.

78% of homeowners do lawn care themselves

Top lawn care tasks: mowing the lawn, planting a garden, and growing fruits and veggies

1 in 4 have tried to make their lawns climate resistant

The report found that Michigan online searches prioritized planting flowers. Lastly, the top lawn pet peeves include weeds, dog poop (1 in 10 dog owners admit to not cleaning up after their pooch!) and garbage. Go to https://craftjack.com/toolbox/lawn-care-outlook-2023.