Welcome Mat: Community garden is weekly photo contest winner, Garden Cruise and more

Khristi Zimmeth and Jodi Noding

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit community garden this week's winner of Garden Photo Contest

Grosse Ile resident Libby Hrabonz caught our eye with this photo, "Farm City Detroit Community Garden." She writes that the garden is a program of the Detroit Blight Buster and is on Orchard Street in Detroit. "The mission of the garden is to promote positive community engagement by increasing access to fresh and healthy food to the neighborhood," she says. "The poster in the center is from USDA for making a big impact in our community." It sits among black-eyed Susans, sunflowers and morning glory. The garden also produces vegetables that are given away to the community and local food banks. You can follow the garden on Facebook and Instagram @farmcitydetroit. As this week’s winner of the contest, which is sponsored by English Gardens, Hrabonz will win a home or garden book and be eligible to compete in September for the grand prize, a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens. To enter your photo and get details on the rules, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2023.

Try your tile making with Motawi

Explore your creative side at Motawi Tileworks' Make-a-Tile & More event, scheduled for July 22. Offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the annual event includes outdoor tile making, raku tile firing workshops and an indoor staff art sale. Carve your own tile and work with Motawi experts on a turquoise-glazed piece or select a glaze for a 4-by-4 medieval rabbit tile in the raku tile-firing with Rovin Ceramics (a Motawi company) and experience the firing process firsthand. Prices start at $15. Workshops are open to the public with no preregistration required. While there, check out the gallery shop and Boneyard, where discounted second-quality tiles are sold. Motawi is at 170 Enterprise Drive in Ann Arbor; visit motawi.com.

Cruise into glorious gardens with Detroit Garden Works

Make tracks for Detroit Garden Works’ 13th Garden Cruise July 23. Offered from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. rain or shine, the cruise includes a tour of gardens designed, planted or inspired by owner and founder Deborah Silver. “Landscapes vary in style and approach but all reflect an ownership for whom the beauty of a garden is an important part of life,” according to a press release. Proceeds support the planting and educational programs of the Greening of Detroit and its mission of environmental stewardship; the cruise has raised nearly $200,000 since they began. Tickets are $40; visit thegardencruise.org.

Secrets of French flower arranging

Massachusetts-based author and florist Sandra Sigman discovered while living in France that the French consider floral arrangements small works of art. Since then, she’s hosted workshops in both places sharing their secrets. For those who can’t attend, a new book, French Blooms (Rizzoli; $40) is the next best thing. She shares tips and techniques in the recently published book, which includes enlightening chapters on choosing the right containers, flower care and tools — all sure to transport you to France through flowers. Visit rizzoliusa.com.

Melissa Gilbert's Modern Prairie

"Little House on the Prairie" actress Melissa Gilbert tapped into an underserved demographic when she founded Modern Prairie in 2022. Dedicated to recognizing and empowering mature women, it also includes housewares, clothing, cooking tools and other curated items. “Our goal is to facilitate a journey of rediscovering what’s possible,” according to Gilbert. The site also includes podcasts and related events. “We aim to amplify, celebrate and connect women’s voices,” she says. Visit modernprairie.com.